Wigan Athletic star urged to find another level next season after sparkling show - 'I'm a big fan'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thelo Aasgaard has been challenged to find another gear this season after bagging a brace in Wigan Athletic's opening pre-season friendly at Accrington.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norway Under-21 international was one of Latics' stand-out players last year, after being given the coveted No.10 shirt last summer by Shaun Maloney.

And the Latics boss believes there's far more to come from a young player with a massive future in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelo Aasgaard scored two goals for Latics at Accrington on Saturday

"I thought Thelo made a really big step up as a professional last year, and became a really important player for us," he said.

"The big push for him this year is to go again and get more, and become an even more important player for us.

"Last year we wanted him to get to 10 goals, this year we want him to get to 15 goals.

"He's come back from the summer very, very well...yeah, I'm a big fan of Thelo."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aasgaard appeared off the bench for the second half at the Wham! Stadium, one of 10 changes as Maloney gave his entire squad half a game.

The only exception was centre-back James Carragher, who played 80 minutes after Jason Kerr pulled out of the game late after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

"Ideally James would have played 45 minutes like everyone else," added Maloney. "But with the squad numbers, and Jason being out, we needed someone to play additional minutes.

"Actually I was really impressed with James and what he gave us. There was one moment when he didn't quite find the right pass after a really good dribble, but I was very pleased with the way he came back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carragher was replaced 10 minutes before the end by former Burnley junior Jack Rogers - son of former Latics loanee Alan - who played a few times for the Under-21s last season as a trialist.

"In fairness to Jack, it was a tough situation for him," added Maloney. "He's trained only once with us, I know he's been with the Under-21s since the end of last season, and it's been good for him."

Latics’ next warm-up game is next Friday night at Chorley, with a trip to Fylde the day after.