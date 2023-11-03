Wigan Athletic star voices international ambitions after upturn in fortunes

In-form Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones has revealed he is in constant contact with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill about a recall to the international arena.

Jordan Jones is eyeing a recall to the Northern Ireland set-up

The 29-year-old has been on fire since his recent return to the Latics side.

After being named in the first Northern Ireland squad of the campaign, he was absent for the second one last month due to his lack of game-time at club level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is hoping his fine form has caught the eye of O'Neill - the former Latics midfielder - who will shortly be selecting his squad for the Euro qualifiers against Finland (a) and Denmark (h) later this month.

When asked whether he was hoping for a phone call, Jones replied: "I'm hoping so, definitely.

"I speak to Michael a lot, and he made it clear to me that my aim was to get back into the Wigan team, and everything else would take care of itself.

"I think I've just got to keep working as hard as I can, trying to be a better player than I was yesterday, and to help everyone around me be better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones scored his first goal in Latics colours in the 2-0 victory at Exeter last month.

And he has proved his versatility by covering both wing-back roles, as well as his more natural forward positions, to show fans why he was signed from Rangers in the summer of 2021.

"I feel like it's working well so far and I just want to keep it going," added Jones, who has won 19 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal against Malta two years ago.

"I feel like I'm showing more and more signs in the games we're playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With any footballer, the more minutes you get on the field, the more comfortable you feel.

"I'm desperate to get back to my best for this football club.

"I don't think the fans have seen me fully at my best, and they've stuck by me all through some difficult times.