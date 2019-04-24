Wigan Athletic star wants to 'sort' new deal!

Gavin Massey says he’s ready to sit down with Wigan Athletic and ‘get sorted’ a new contract at the DW Stadium.

The 26-year-old forward is out of contract this summer, and would be in demand with Derby, Nottingham Forest and QPR already having been linked with him.

Massey himself is settled at Wigan, and admitted last month he was happy to put the situation on a back-burner while Latics were fighting for the Championship status.

But with the club having confirmed their safety on Easter Monday, Massey is hoping there will be some movement regarding his future before too long.

“Yeah, we are hoping to get something sorted,” Massey told the Wigan Post.

“I know I’ve said this before but I do love being here at this club. I’ve built some good friendships up here, I live here now with my missus, and so it would be really ideal for me to stay here.

“Obviously with the situation at the club – and us not knowing if we were coming or going – it wasn’t straight-forward.

“But now we know our destination is the Championship, hopefully that can get sorted over the next few weeks.”

Massey joined Latics in the summer of 2017 from Leyton Orient, who had just been relegated from League Two.

He played the majority of matches as Latics won the League One title last term, but has spent most of this term battling a number of injury worries.

However, he underlined his class with a double in the 2-1 win at Leeds on Good Friday that took Latics to the brink of safety, and boss Paul Cook is desperate to keep him.