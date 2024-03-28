Wigan Athletic star warns against droop ahead of Brewers visit
Latics all-but secured their safety by beating Blackpool on their last outing before the international break, which took them to the 50-point mark with seven games to go.
It's a remarkable return considering the eight-point deduction imposed by the EFL last summer for financial issues relating to the previous ownership.
But Smith is not in the mood to be putting the cue back in the rack with a month of football still to come.
“The gaffer spoke to us at the start of the season about keeping the club in this league, and we’ve nearly achieved that now," said Smith.
"We've just got to keep fighting until the end of the season to finish as high as we can, because we're still not happy with where we are, we want to finish higher.
"Two wins over the Easter weekend can send you right up the table, whether you're at the top or the bottom, six points is massive.
"I always love the Easter period, and as a footballer all you want to do is play games rather than train!
“It’s a massive weekend for everyone in the league, and we’ve got to stay focused and deliver the points for the fans."
Latics return to action on Good Friday against struggling Burton, from whom Smith joined Latics last summer.
“I loved my time at Burton, it’s a great family club, I have some great memories there," said Smith, who helped the Brewers avoid the drop from a seemingly improbable situation two seasons ago
"They are in a tricky position again, but they have some great lads and it’ll be good to see them all.
“I’ve been in the same position with Burton before, and we ended up finishing 14th come the end of the season.
“For us personally, we know it’ll be a challenge and we are all ready for it.”
Latics will again be without the injured Callum McManaman, who boss Shaun Maloney believes could be ready to return to full training in 'a week to 10 days'.
