Wigan Athletic star 'would enhance our squad'

McGrath only joined Latics in the January transfer window from St Mirren, for whom he played under the watchful eye of Goodwin, who signed him from Dundalk two years earlier.

However the 25-year-old made only three starts for Latics in the second half of the campaign, with the rumour mill linking with a swift return to Scotland.

Jamie McGrath

And Goodwin left the door tantalisingly ajar when asked about his reported interest.

“I have a lot of time for Jamie and we still keep in touch from time to time with the odd message," he told the 'Press and Journal' in Scotland

“I brought Jamie from Ireland to St Mirren and helped him get his international caps.

“Off the back of that he earned himself a decent move down south which, and I don’t think he will disagree, probably hasn’t worked out the way he would have liked it to.

“He didn’t feature a great deal in Wigan’s promotion push last season.

“Jamie has a good long term contract with Wigan.

“He is a player I know and I know would enhance the squad.

“There is nothing happening at the moment with that one.

“Whether something happens later on in the window we will have to wait and see.”