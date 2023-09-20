Wigan Athletic starlet 'buzzing' after opening his account - and promises there's 'many more to come'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old striker came off the bench against Leicester City Under-21s, rattling the crossbar within seconds of his introduction before heading home the seventh goal in stoppage-time.

On another great night for the Academy - who provided four of the seven goals - Stones admits his appetite has been well and truly whetted.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Stones opened his account in senior football against Leicester Under-21s in midweek

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing to get my first senior goal, absolutely buzzing," said Stones, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Ross County.

"My mum and dad were here, so it was a proud moment for us all.

"As a striker, it's always your dream to score goals, and it was a dream come true for me.

"Hopefully there's many more to come."

Fellow club products Callum Lang, Harry McHugh and Chris Sze also got on the scoresheet, while Sam Tickle, Scott Smith, Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman all played their part in the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a good Academy, and some good lads coming through, and it's nice to be a part of that," added Stones, who captained England schoolboys during his days at Guiseley before joining Latics last summer.

"All of the senior players put their all into the performance, and I thought we fitted in nicely as well.