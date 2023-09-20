News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Wigan Athletic starlet 'buzzing' after opening his account - and promises there's 'many more to come'

Josh Stones hopes there'll be 'many more to come' after opening his senior goalscoring account for Wigan Athletic in midweek.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old striker came off the bench against Leicester City Under-21s, rattling the crossbar within seconds of his introduction before heading home the seventh goal in stoppage-time.

Read More
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans in seventh heaven after Leicester lashing!

On another great night for the Academy - who provided four of the seven goals - Stones admits his appetite has been well and truly whetted.

Josh Stones opened his account in senior football against Leicester Under-21s in midweekJosh Stones opened his account in senior football against Leicester Under-21s in midweek
Josh Stones opened his account in senior football against Leicester Under-21s in midweek
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing to get my first senior goal, absolutely buzzing," said Stones, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Ross County.

"My mum and dad were here, so it was a proud moment for us all.

"As a striker, it's always your dream to score goals, and it was a dream come true for me.

"Hopefully there's many more to come."

Fellow club products Callum Lang, Harry McHugh and Chris Sze also got on the scoresheet, while Sam Tickle, Scott Smith, Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman all played their part in the win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've got a good Academy, and some good lads coming through, and it's nice to be a part of that," added Stones, who captained England schoolboys during his days at Guiseley before joining Latics last summer.

"All of the senior players put their all into the performance, and I thought we fitted in nicely as well.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment, the way the gaffer wants to play - on and off the ball - suits me a lot."

Related topics:Leicester CityCallum LangRoss County