Wigan Athletic starlet challenged to make some waves - 'He needs to fight...'

Kai Payne (right) started for Latics against Nottingham Forest Under-21s in midweek

Kai Payne has been recalled from Oldham Athletic to 'really compete for a position' in the Wigan Athletic midfield.

That's the message from Shaun Maloney, who turned down the request from the 'other' Latics to keep the 19-year-old beyond his initial month-loan loan spell.

Maloney has challenged the Academy product to use his time at Oldham to put pressure on the likes of Matt Smith, Tyrese Francois, Scott Smith, Baba Adeeko and Jensen Weir for game-time in the Wigan engine room.

And he signalled his intention to give him every opportunity by throwing him straight into the starting XI for the midweek Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Nottingham Forest Under-21s.

"I asked a lot of Kai," acknowledged Maloney. "He'd only trained with us once so he came back, and it will take him time to get back into it.

"Oldham play a very different way to the way we do, but the plan is for him to really compete for a position here now.

"We've got a run of 13 games in 42 days coming up, and I wouldn't say that any of our midfielders are guaranteed starters.

"Kai will get every opportunity to impress and, if he trains like he has always done, it'll be up to him...and if he gets a jersey he needs to fight to keep it."

The statement made by Oldham to confirm Payne's departure revealed how disappointed they were to lose his services.

"A request had been made to extend Kai’s loan, but his performances are such that the Wigan management have wanted him to return," read a statement on the Oldham website.

"The highly thought of 19-year-old impressed in his short spell at the club, helping Latics to an unbeaten run during his time at Boundary Park.

"He made five appearances, making his debut in the 3-1 win at Sutton United, with his final appearance coming in the goalless draw at Barnet on Saturday.

"We would like to thank Kai for his contributions in a Latics shirt over the last month and wish him all the best as he returns to Wigan."