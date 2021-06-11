Wigan Athletic starlet completes Championship move
Kyle Joseph has completed his move from Wigan Athletic to Swansea City on a four-year deal.
The Scotland Under-19 international was out of contract with Latics this summer, and had been offered a fresh terms at the DW.
Latics will receive a substantial compensation figure given he is under the age of 24.
Joseph has been with Latics since the age of 13, and scored five goals in 20 appearances in all competitions last term.
He scored a memorable winner against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, as well a hat-trick against Burton over the festive period.
