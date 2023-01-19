The 20-year-old scored his eighth career goal in midweek - a wonderful volley from just inside the box - although it wasn't enough to prevent Latics crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Luton.

It was Aasgaard's second goal against Luton this term, with the Norway junior international having scored a blinding winning goal in Latics' league win at Kenilworth Road back in September.

Luton are back at the DW this weekend for the corresponding league fixture, and Latics boss Kolo Toure is hoping Aasgaard can complete a hat-trick against the Hatters.

"It was a great goal, a great goal, and he was really good again on the night," he said of the goal that put Latics ahead in midweek.

"He's a good player, technically, and worked hard in the middle.

"Of course, he can always improve, there's a few things he can manage better.

"When you go up there, don't lose the ball, keep the ball, make passes, things that top players do.

"He is on his way there, but he has great potential.

"I know he is going to be a top player, he will make that progression."

Aasgaard also scored a goal direct from a corner at Peterborough in his first season as a senior player.

And Toure is doing as much as he can to encourage him to shoot when in range.

"Exactly, he has that responsibility, and I tell him all the time: Take the shot when you have the opportunity, because he has an unbelievable shot," the Latics boss added.

"I say to my players all the time, there are players who have licence to shoot, and players who don't.

"He has a licence to shoot, and every time he's in that situation, I want him to take it."

Aasgaard joined Latics as a 14-year-old, though his initial development through his scholarship was limited due to injuries.