Wigan Athletic starlet makes successful return from injury
James Carragher made a successful return from a knee injury as Wigan Athletic's Under-23s drew 0-0 against Peterborough.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:03 pm
The 19-year-old hadn't played since being stretchered off midway through the first half of the Papa John's Trophy victory over Shrewsbury on November 10.
But he came through his return unscathed at St George's Park.
A strong Latics line-up also included Adam Long, Chris Sze along with three trialists.
But it was Peterborough who came closest to breaking the deadlock, hitting the woodwork in the first half as well as forcing a great save from Sam Tickle.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20