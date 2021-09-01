Wigan Athletic starlet on stepping up into the big time

James Carragher

The 18-year-old centre-back - son of Liverpool legend Jamie - was part of possibly the youngest backline in Latics history against Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Playing alongside Kieran Lloyd (18), Adam Long (20) and Luke Robinson (19), Carragher stood up to the task and recorded a clean sheet - before Latics lost 4-2 on penalties.

And having signed his first professional contract last month, he admits stepping up into the big time has been a whirlwind - but thoroughly rewarding - experience.

“It’s been brilliant to learn from some of senior players in training," he said.

“I’ve been training with them during pre-season and played a lot of pre-season games with them as well, so to just get experience and learn from them is great.

“I think this competition is great for the young lads, especially for Wolves because it gives a chance for Under-23s and players who aren’t getting minutes.

“For a young lad like myself, I’m only 18 and it’s a great experience to play with the senior lads in front of the fans.”

Carragher admits there was little time for him to get nervous after being told he would be in the starting XI for the first time.

“It was a brilliant experience," he said. "I got the news on Monday when the gaffer told me I would be playing.

“Since then, I’ve been really excited and couldn’t wait to get out there

" I thought I did okay and hopefully given myself a chance of playing more.

"I thought we struggled to get going. It was a changed side, and it’s going to be hard for any team with lots of young lads and senior lads coming in together, but we gave it our best shot."