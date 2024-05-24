Wigan Athletic starlet receives international recognition after sterling season

Charlie Hughes is back in the England squad at Under-20 level

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes has been recalled to the England Elite Squad - the old 'Under-20s' for two friendlies next month.

Hughes received his first call-up earlier this season, and has been rewarded for an incredibly strong finish to the campaign with Latics.

Joining him in the squad is Martial Godo, who spent the season on loan at Wigan from Fulham.

England travel to Croatia for two matches next month to take on Sweden (Friday, June 7) and Republic of Ireland (Tuesday, June 11).

Hughes is one of several Latics players who have been rewarded for their performances this season with international recognition.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle is now a regular with the England Under-21s, while midfielder Baba Adeeko is already a mainstay with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

And forward Thelo Aasgaard is one of the major players in the Norway Under-21 ranks, scoring in their recent victory over San Marino.

England Elite Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), Tommy Setford (Ajax), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Jed Ward (Bristol Rovers).

Defenders: Archie Brown (K.A.A. Gent), Kaelan Casey (West Ham United), Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa), Roman Dixon (Everton), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Bradley Hills (Norwich City), Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic), Ben Nelson (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Samuel Braybrook (Leicester City), Noel Bruck (New England Revolution), George Earthy (West Ham United), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Alex Matos (Chelsea).