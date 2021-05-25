Wigan Athletic starlet receives Scotland call

Kyle Joseph

The young Scots will play their first games this year, next Wednesday (June 2) and Saturday (June 5) in Dumbarton.

Both matches will take place behind closed doors as part of preparations for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers which begin in September.

Joseph had been a regular in the Under-19 set-up, alongside Latics team-mate Luke Robinson.