Wigan Athletic starlet receives Scotland call
Wigan Athletic forward Kyle Joseph has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for next week's friendly double header against Northern Ireland.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 1:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 1:06 pm
The young Scots will play their first games this year, next Wednesday (June 2) and Saturday (June 5) in Dumbarton.
Both matches will take place behind closed doors as part of preparations for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers which begin in September.
Joseph had been a regular in the Under-19 set-up, alongside Latics team-mate Luke Robinson.
