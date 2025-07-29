Kai Payne has picked up a knee injury at Oldham

Wigan Athletic midfielder Kai Payne will be sidelined until possibly mid-September due to a knee injury.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the latest of a series of crushing blows for the 20-year-old Academy product, who joined League Two new-boys Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan at the beginning of this month.

Payne sustained the injury during Oldham's recent goalless draw against Dundee United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wigan Today understands the problem could mean a lay-off of between five and six weeks.

Payne will not be returning to Wigan for his recovery and rehabilitation, instead remaining with Oldham for treatment by their medical staff.

The Liverpudlian had been hoping to use his second loan spell at Oldham to kickstart his career after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

After spending a month on loan at Boundary Park in the early stages of the season, Payne was recalled by Latics, only to have his progress immediately halted by injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, his 13-minute run-out against Birmingham City on January 4 was his only appearance for Wigan in the second half of the season.

Head coach Ryan Lowe had hoped a year with Oldham would help Payne's development with a view to returning to Wigan ready to challenge for a first-team spot.

"From what I'm told, this club has got big plans for Kai, because he's a fantastic and wonderful young footballer," Lowe said earlier this month.

"I've seen bits of that, but what he needs to do now is build himself back up, and play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in a man's league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He picked up an injury last season after being out on loan, and he's come back fit for pre-season and ready to go.

"He needs to find his feet in that environment and, once he's done that, he's contracted to us for a long time and we want to see him in a Wigan shirt for many years to come."

In other midfielder injury news, Baba Adeeko and Callum Wright are aiming to be in contention for Saturday's season-opener against Northampton Town.

Matt Smith and Harry McHugh are targeting the trip to Leyton Orient on Saturday week.

Meanwhile, defender K'Marni Miller and forward Chris Sze will remain out for a 'short while'.