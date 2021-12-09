Wigan Athletic starlet thankful for 'trust' in his ability

Thelo Aasgaard

It looked for long periods like Latics would miss the opportunity to move level on points with League One leaders Rotherham - with a game in hand - before Aasgaard fired home from 25 yards.

And the Norway Under-20 international was delighted to notch his first senior goal at the DW Stadium.

“It was a great moment for me," he said. “The main thing today was getting the three points.

"Shrewsbury came and they gave us a good game - at times, they had 11 men behind the ball and it was up to us to break them down.

"Luckily we had that bit of luck at the end where it managed to creep in the corner.

“Shrewsbury came ready to get to the points. It was always up to our performance that was going to determine the outcome of the game.

"We stuck at it right until the end and that’s what is the most important."

The 19-year-old is the latest on a burgeoning production line from the club's Academy.

And he was quick to share the plaudits for his success.

“Coming through the Academy, all the staff have had my back since day one and trusted me to go out there to do a job," he said.

"I’m sure it’s just as rewarding for them as it is for me to see myself score tonight.

“I’ll enjoy the moment but we’re straight back in training and working towards Ipswich.”