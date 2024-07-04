Wigan Athletic starlet tipped for the top after Manchester United comparison - 'He reminds me of Wayne Rooney'
That's the verdict of Charlie Wyke, who joined Carlisle this week after his release from Latics - who has seen enough on the training ground to expect big things from the 20-year-old forward.
"Josh is one of those players...he really reminds me of Wayne Rooney, the tenacity he has, he just wants to do well," said Wyke. "You can see straight away he's obviously a good player, and the character he is off the pitch really helps as well.
"As a young lad, you want to make your mark on the first team as quickly as possible, and he's got the respect of every single member of that squad. He went out on loan to Oldham and did well, and I think this is the season where he can really kick on and show everyone what he's about.
"As a club, Wigan are in such good shape with the young players coming through, they'll stand the club in good stead for years to come."
Leeds-born Stones, a former England schoolboys captain, is currently in Hungary with the rest of the Latics squad as they continue their preparations for the new campaign.
Having missed the second half of last season with a foot injury sustained on loan at non-league Oldham, he's champing at the bit to show what he can do.
"I feel I've got a lot to prove to myself and a lot to prove to others, and I can't wait to get going.
"Obviously getting injured last December, I haven't been training and playing as much as I'd have liked.
"It's always nice to get back out there and I've been enjoying the sessions so far.
"But you can train as much as you want, it's only when the games come you'll get that match fitness, and I can't wait for the friendlies and seeing where we're at."
Latics' summer schedule will see them travel to Accrington Stanley (July 13), Chorley (July 19), Fylde (July 20) and Barrow (August 3), as well as a home clash against Blackburn Rovers (July 27).
