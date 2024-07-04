Charlie Wyke has likened his old Latics team-mate Josh Stones to a young Wayne Rooney

Josh Stones has been compared to Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney - and tipped to 'show everyone what he's about' with Wigan Athletic next season.

That's the verdict of Charlie Wyke, who joined Carlisle this week after his release from Latics - who has seen enough on the training ground to expect big things from the 20-year-old forward.

"Josh is one of those players...he really reminds me of Wayne Rooney, the tenacity he has, he just wants to do well," said Wyke. "You can see straight away he's obviously a good player, and the character he is off the pitch really helps as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a young lad, you want to make your mark on the first team as quickly as possible, and he's got the respect of every single member of that squad. He went out on loan to Oldham and did well, and I think this is the season where he can really kick on and show everyone what he's about.

"As a club, Wigan are in such good shape with the young players coming through, they'll stand the club in good stead for years to come."

Leeds-born Stones, a former England schoolboys captain, is currently in Hungary with the rest of the Latics squad as they continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Having missed the second half of last season with a foot injury sustained on loan at non-league Oldham, he's champing at the bit to show what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel I've got a lot to prove to myself and a lot to prove to others, and I can't wait to get going.

"Obviously getting injured last December, I haven't been training and playing as much as I'd have liked.

"It's always nice to get back out there and I've been enjoying the sessions so far.

"But you can train as much as you want, it's only when the games come you'll get that match fitness, and I can't wait for the friendlies and seeing where we're at."