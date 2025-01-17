Luke Robinson celebrates with the away fans at Mansfield in midweek

Wigan Athletic 'should not be where we are in the League One table' - and a play-off should remain a 'demand, not a dream'.

That's the view of Luke Robinson, who says no-one at the club is satisfied with the current League One table, which sees Latics down in 17th spot.

However, the tight nature of the ladder means Latics could close to within nine points of fifth-placed Barnsley if they were to win their two games in hand - with half of the season still to play.

And with a home FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Fulham to come next month, Robinson says anything is possible over the coming few months.

"I wouldn't like to rule anything out," he said. We want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup, after being so disappointed to get knocked out of the EFL Trophy at Chesterfield just before Christmas.

"We really thought we could get through to the final of that one, and it was really unfortunate to lose on the night.

"In the league, we also want to push and finish as high as we can. I know every team will say they want to reach the play-offs, but we have really been aiming for that all along.

"None of us are happy with where we are in the table, we should not be where we are. It's a demand that we move up the table as quickly as we can...it's not a dream, it's a demand.

"We've set the standards and we know we can't afford to drop below them if we want to finish where we think we're capable of doing."

Robinson should retain his place at left-back for Saturday's trip to Stevenage, after impressing in Tuesday night’s FA Cup victory at Mansfield.

The Scotland Under-21 man, who has stepped up in the absence of injured duo Luke Chambers and Steven Sessegnon, added "I don't like to put too much pressure on myself, I prefer to get my head down and work hard. As long as I know I'm doing the right things on and off the pitch, everything will fall into place eventually. Whenever the manager puts me in the team, I'll do my best to put in a performance, like I did the other night."