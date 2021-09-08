Wigan Athletic starlets see off Leeds United

Harry McHugh

Leeds took the lead as a corner from Sean McGurk - signed from Latics over the summer - was headed back across goal by Jeremiah Mullen for Kris Moore to finish.

But the visitors were level on the 10-minute mark when Divin Baningime - who rejoined Latics on a short-term contract just before the game - headed home.

And Harry McHugh - another starlet who gained first-team experience last season - pounced to put Latics ahead on 19 minutes.

Two saves from Sam Tickle kept Latics in front before the visitors almost extended their advantage at the beginning of the second period.

McHugh hit the bar with a fine effort, with skipper Scott Smith seeing a late strike from distance brilliantly saved by the Leeds goalkeeper.