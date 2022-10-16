The Republic of Ireland international was subjected to sustained chanting of 'f**k the IRA' from thousands of home fans as he prepared to take a corner in the second half.

He says there were other instances of abuse he heard during Latics' 3-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

James McClean in action at Sunderland

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, he called on the authorities to finally 'do something' in terms of taking action - although he's not holding his breath.

"Where to start really, for my son who is seven years old, and watches every Wigan game either being at the stadium or on Latics TV, to be asking his mother 'why are they booing and singing that song at daddy?' and to have to tiptoe around answering him is something which should not be happening," he wrote on Instagram.

"This post is not one of sympathy (trust me, it's not wanted) but one of anger.

"Considering every single year we have a FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination, every single year I challenge them on the abuse, every single year they do nothing.

"This clip is one of yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chat, as well as other chats of 'f**k the Pope and IRA’ being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of 'fenian b*****d', 'fenian c**t', 'you dirty Irish c**t' (while displaying a tribute before the game honouring Niall Quinn, who is also the same nationality as myself...couldn't make the stupidity up).

"Now everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear, including the match referee, officials and other officials.

"I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their jobs by taking action!

"I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to be done about this by the FA or the EFL (history shows this), but here is another chance for sure.

"And I certainly don't expect any action to be taken by Sunderland FC themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player."

Referencing an ill-advised social media massage he posted two years ago, when he was pictured wearing a balaclava as he apparently taught his kids 'history' at home, he added: "For the uneducated who will always cling on to a certain picture to justify their argument to say 'he brings it on himself', this picture which turned out to be not my best joke occurred in 2020.

"Me and my family have been on the receiving end of sickening abuse since November 2012. For those who can't grasp that, that is right years of sickening abuse prior.