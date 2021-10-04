Wigan Athletic star's international ambition

Tendayi Darikwa celebrates at Gillingham

Firstly, the vastly-experienced defender is determined to lead Latics back into the Championship at the earliest opportunity.

Secondly, he's also got one eye on January's African Cup of Nations, with Zimbabwe having already booked their place.

"I've been fortunate enough to have already played in one African Cup of Nations, and it was a huge experience for myself," he said.

"We've managed to qualify for the next one in January, but I try not to look too far ahead.

"All my focus is on club football and Wigan, and trying to get us into as strong a position at the top of the table as possible."

Zimbabwe have more pressing things to take care of before then, with back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana on Saturday (away) and next Tuesday (home).

Darikwa is still waiting to learn whether he'll be allowed to travel to represent his country.

"I received my call-up from Zimbabwe, and we've been talking to the club and liaising with the FA over there regarding the travel legislation," he added.

"If I can go, I'll go, if I can't, I'll stay here and keep working hard."