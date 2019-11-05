Wigan Athletic stopper gets the call

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall has been called up for Scotland's final two European Championship qualifiers - but Charlie Mulgrew misses out through injury.

Mulgrew, who is on a season-long loan at Wigan from Blackburn, has been sidelined since damaging a hamstring at Derby on October 23.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will also remain absent for the Scots, who round off their campaign against Cyprus and Kazakhstan .

The ex-Celtic man has made a phased return from pelvic and groin problems in recent weeks.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and forwards Oli McBurnie and Steven Naismith are included after missing the previous two matches through injury.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke revealed Arsenal had made it clear Tierney was unavailable for selection.

Clarke said: "Kieran has got an ongoing issue that Arsenal are keen to address in the next international break and Arsenal asked us not to select him.

"It's a little bit frustrating. It's obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we've got good cover in that position."

Mulgrew's centre-back colleague Stuart Findlay has also had to drop out with a hamstring problem, while Robert Snodgrass retired from international duty after playing against Russia last month.

Sporting Kansas City attacker Johnny Russell, whose domestic season is finished, also drops out.

Clarke said: "He hasn't done any training. He picked up a little injury at the end of the season and he hasn't been working. So he's not available for selection."