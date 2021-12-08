Wigan Athletic striker benefitting from expert coaching!
The secret behind Wigan Athletic hotshot Callum Lang’s goal blitz has been revealed – extra sessions with former England striker James Beattie!
The Latics assistant manager has helped Lang reach 10 goals already this term – with five in his last four matches.
“Langy works very hard with James Beattie during the week on his game,” revealed boss Leam Richardson.
“James works with all the forward-thinking players at the club, and he does a really good job with them. Langy also works very hard within the team, which everyone can see during the games.
“When you put in that amount of work, you earn any little bit of luck that might come your way. He just loves his football, and you can see that every time he puts his boots on.
“We actually have a running joke at training, Rob Kelly has to literally chase him in, because he stays out for as long as he can. We want his numbers right for the next game, not on a Monday afternoon during training.
“It’s a constant battle, but he’s constantly learning about how to prepare well, and making sure he’s ready for games, having recovered properly.”
Richardson also revealed how desperate Latics were to win Sunday’s FA Cup second-round tie Colchester.
“We absolutely didn’t want a replay,” he smiled. “That’s why we put the five subs on, just to try and make sure.”
Latics will host Blackburn Rovers in round three.
