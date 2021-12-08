Wigan Athletic striker benefitting from expert coaching!

Callum Lang

The Latics assistant manager has helped Lang reach 10 goals already this term – with five in his last four matches.

“Langy works very hard with James Beattie during the week on his game,” revealed boss Leam Richardson.

“James works with all the forward-thinking players at the club, and he does a really good job with them. Langy also works very hard within the team, which everyone can see during the games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you put in that amount of work, you earn any little bit of luck that might come your way. He just loves his football, and you can see that every time he puts his boots on.

“We actually have a running joke at training, Rob Kelly has to literally chase him in, because he stays out for as long as he can. We want his numbers right for the next game, not on a Monday afternoon during training.

“It’s a constant battle, but he’s constantly learning about how to prepare well, and making sure he’s ready for games, having recovered properly.”

Richardson also revealed how desperate Latics were to win Sunday’s FA Cup second-round tie Colchester.

“We absolutely didn’t want a replay,” he smiled. “That’s why we put the five subs on, just to try and make sure.”

Latics will host Blackburn Rovers in round three.