Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke collapse NOT Covid vaccine related

Charlie Wyke, with Max Power

Within minutes of the club releasing a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming the striker 'will not be available for selection for the immediate future', social media was awash with comments suggesting it may be related to the vaccine.

But Wyke himself was keen to get out the message that is categorically NOT the case.

The 28-year-old has, in fact, not been vaccinated, with his several Covid tests to date coming back negative.

Wyke collapsed during training at Christopher Park in the build up to Latics’ League One match at Cambridge United on Tuesday.

After receiving treatment from the club’s medical staff, Wyke was taken to hospital where he continues to be monitored.

The club say Wyke is in a 'stable condition and is in communication with his family, hospital staff and the club’s medical team'.

He'll continue to be monitored closely by an independent medical consultant and the club’s medical staff over the next few days.

“First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family," said chief executive Mal Brannigan.

“As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected.

"At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters.”

Later on Thursday evening, Latics amended their original statement, to include an extra line.

It read: "With Charlie's approval, we can confirm that Charlie has not received a COVID-19 vaccination and Charlie's collapse was not related to any COVID-19 vaccination."