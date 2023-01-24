The England junior international joined Latics from non-league Guiseley last summer..

As well as banging in the goals for the Under-23s, Stones also made his first-team debut off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat at Fleetwood last August.

Josh Stones is set for a loan move to Ross County

His progress has been noticed north of the border, with Kilmarnock - who signed Jordan Jones on a season-long loan last summer - also understood to be interested in a short-term arrangement.

But Ross, who are managed by former Latics boss Malky Mackay, have announced the capture of the 19-year-old this week.

“Josh is a very promising talent that will add to our options at the top end of the pitch,” said Mackay.

"He offers a different dynamic to what we already have, and he can play a big part in what we do between now and the end of the season.

“He has an appetite to really push himself and we want to help him along the way by making sure he can go compete in the Scottish Premiership on a consistent basis over the coming months.

"When we were tracking Josh, it became very clear from the people we have spoken to that he has talent and also has the character to stand up to the challenge ahead.

“Finally I would like to thank Wigan Athletic, in particular, Mal Brannigan & Gregor Rioch for working with us to make Josh’s loan happen.”

Ross are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership, three points adrift of second-bottom Killie.

Among Stones' new team-mates will be Jordy Hiwula, who scored six goals in a 16-game loan spell for Latics during the first half of the 2015/16 campaign.

Stones would become the FIFTH Latics player to be loaned out to a Scottish club.

As well as Jones at Kilmarnock, Stephen Humphrys is with Hearts and Jamie McGrath at Dundee United for the campaign.

And Graeme Shinnie was allowed to join Aberdeen earlier this month until the summer.

