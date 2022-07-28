Wigan Athletic striker warns of 'adversity ahead' in the 'different animal' of the Championship

This time last year, it was the Tigers who were readying for a return to the second tier, on the back of a League One title-winning campaign.

And despite a couple of wobbles, Hull managed to consolidate with ease, finishing 14 points clear of the drop zone.

Josh Magennis

Latics will be hoping for similar success this time, but Magennis is well aware the challenge will be far different to last season.

"Going up into the Championship, the expectation will be a lot different to last year," said Magennis, who joined Latics in the January transfer window.

"Last season, we were expected to dominate games, to go in front and then stay in front.

"It's a different animal in the Championship, and there may be times of adversity ahead.

"We might not dominate as much as we'd like, and we may have to set out a different way, and stay composed.

"But the recruitment the gaffer's done - going back to January and even last summer - shows he was trying to put together a Championship squad.

"I think we showed that for most of last season, and we'll be looking to show it again this year.

"No disrespect to League One, but going up into the Championship, the chances you get might be fewer and farther between.

"And on the flip side, the number of chances created against you might be even more, so you have to be on guard against that.

"As a team, we've always managed to create chances, and it's just up to the front players to make the most of them."

Magennis points to the Tigers as proof of what can be achieved without throwing money around.

"Hull managed to stay up and avoid going down, which gives us and the other promoted side added confidence," he said.

"Look, every single team in the division will have their aspirations - whether it's to finish top, in the top two, the top six, the top half or even just above the relegation zone.

"As far as we're concerned, the challenge first and foremost is to make sure we're competitive.

"We can't get carried away with our goals, but at the same time we can't be playing the underdog card.

"We know what we have in the dressing room, we know what we're strong at, and we know what we have to do on a consistent basis.

"We want to be on the front foot from the off, but everyone knows the Championship is ruthless, and you just have to keep going and believe in what you're doing."

Much of the onus for goals will fall on the shoulders of the 31-year-old, but he's relaxed about the responsibility.

"These days, strikers are expected to do a lot more than just score goals," Magennis added.

"I know people will say strikers get paid to score goals, but it's also about holding the ball up, bringing others into the game, and being unselfish when required.