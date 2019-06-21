Wigan Athletic submit £1.9m bid, Irish star rejects Leeds and Middlesbrough offer, Huddersfield open talks over defender plus updates on West Brom, Millwall and Brentford - Championship rumours

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have opened preliminary talks with Fulham over the potential summer sale of Adam Forshaw. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur have tabled an unknown opening bid for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, who is valued at £20m. (Football Insider)

Shamrock Rovers star Neil Farrugia has turned down a move to Leeds, Preston and Middlesbrough as he wants to finish his Biomedical Science degree. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda has his heart set on a move to Leeds United after turning down another contract offer with the Robins. (Football League World)

Aston Villa have begun discussions with Huddersfield Town over a deal for defender Terence Kongolo. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion are rivaling Stuttgart and Union Berlin for Barcelona midfielder Jordi Quintilla with £890k said to be enough to secure his services. (Mundo Deportivio)

Hull City have made an official approach to Doncaster Rovers to speak to Grant McCann about their managerial vacancy. (Doncaster Free Press)

Serie A side Sassuolo have entered the race to sign wantaway Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite. (Teesside Gazette)

Preston North End are keen on a reunion with West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, who they sold for a club-record £9.5m in January 2018. (The Sun)

Wigan Athletic have tabled a £1.9million bid for Everton defender Antonee Robinson after he impressed during his loan spell last season. (Football Insider)

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants to take former Brentford striker Scott Hogan to QPR on loan from Aston Villa. (West London Sport)

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City. (Talksport)

Manchester City have signed Millwall winger Samuel Edozie for an initial £600,000, which could rise to £1m based on the player's progress. (Manchester Evening News)

Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after undergoing his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)