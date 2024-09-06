Wigan Athletic submit 22-man EFL squad - with only 16 'senior' players in

Wigan Athletic have submitted their squad to the EFL following the closure of the summer transfer window – taking up only 16 of the 22 senior spots available.
Before anyone gets worried, Sam Tickle and new signing Andy Lonergan are absent only because senior goalkeepers are not required to be listed.
The following have also been listed, but are regarded as Under-21 players, and not counting towards the ‘senior’ total: Joe Adams, Baba Adeeko, Jack Bates, Harrison Bettoni, Luke Chambers, Llyton Chapman, Matthew Corran, Tom Costello, Leo Graham, Joe Hugill, K’Marni Miller, Finn O’Boyle, Michael Olakigbe, Kai Payne, Calvin Ramsay, Jack Reilly, Jack Rogers, Josh Stones, Chris Sze, Dale Taylor, Silko Thomas, Tom Watson.
