Wigan Athletic swoop for Championship midfielder
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signing of Glen Rea from Luton Town.
The 27-year-old has played more than 200 times for the Hatters in their rise from League Two to the Championship.
He can also play centre-back, which makes him doubly useful for Leam Richardson for the run-in.
Hailing from Brighton, Rea progressed through the Seagulls’ academy and featured twice for the first team before a brief spell with Southend preceded his move to Kenilworth Road.
After winning back-to-back promotions with Luton, Rea has played 64 Championship matches in the past two years.
