Wigan Athletic swoop for Championship midfielder

The 27-year-old has played more than 200 times for the Hatters in their rise from League Two to the Championship.

He can also play centre-back, which makes him doubly useful for Leam Richardson for the run-in.

Hailing from Brighton, Rea progressed through the Seagulls’ academy and featured twice for the first team before a brief spell with Southend preceded his move to Kenilworth Road.

Glen Rea

After winning back-to-back promotions with Luton, Rea has played 64 Championship matches in the past two years.