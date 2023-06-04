News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic takeover in process - subject to EFL approval

Wigan Athletic is in the process of a takeover – subject to EFL approval.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Jun 2023, 22:00 BST- 1 min read

The news comes juts hours after Tom Markham, the chief operating officer who had been filling in as chief executive following Mal Brannigan’s recent departure, and non-executive director Oliver Gottmann had resigned from the club’s board.

That left just chairman Talal Al Hammad on the board, but it seems Latics will soon be in the hands of new owners.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
“A deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of Wigan Athletic Football Club to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval,” read a statement from the ownership group.

"The prospective new owners have committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity.

"Further updates on this process will follow in due course.”

