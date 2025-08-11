Christian Saydee in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe insists he’ll be taking the Carabao Cup seriously as he prepares his side for the visit of Notts County on Tuesday evening.

Latics will be hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s miserable showing in London, where they went down 2-0 at Leyton Orient, and Lowe admits he “can’t wait” to put things right.

“I want to sustain the momentum in the Carabao Cup,” insisted Lowe. “I want to go as far as we can.

“If you win one game and then win the next one, you can draw a big crowd and a big team to the Brick Community Stadium, that's just what I want to do.

“I want to compete in every game, but I can't wait for Tuesday to come now because we'll get (Leyton Orient) out of the system and get a good performance, hopefully get a good win.

“We'll come up against a decent team, and nothing is taken for granted, as you've seen. We'll look at Leyton Orient, we’ll debrief it, and we'll hopefully come right from Tuesday.”

Latics’ defensive options took a hit on Saturday with James Carragher picking up an injury, while new signing Morgan Fox is still not quite ready for action.

“James has just got a swollen knee in there,” said Lowe. “We'll address him and we'll see where he is.

“Morgan has done a bit more training, but I can't afford to lose any defenders. I can't afford to throw someone in when they're not fully fit.

“We had so many injuries last season, I’m going to take my time, and I'll be driven by the physios and the fitness department.

“What we do have intentions for them is to be available for them for the Peterborough United game.”