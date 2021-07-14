Wigan Athletic 'target' in transfer limbo

Scott Fraser

The 26-year-old midfielder was surprisingly left out of Tuesday night's friendly against King's Lynn Town.

And after the game, manager Russell Martin admitted there has been activity behind the scenes that could see him moving on.

"We've rejected a bid, a good bid, but discussions are ongoing and I didn't feel it was right for him to play with what's going on," said Martin.

"There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer.

"What he has done is come back and train really hard, he's in great condition, but then this has come to light, which is football.

"People have eight weeks to get business done, but then they wait two weeks into pre-season...but that's football, that's life.

"All I can tell you is that we've rejected a really strong bid, but discussions are ongoing and we'll wait to see how that works out.

"What I can say is we know what Scotty can bring, we saw it last season. If he stays, fantastic.

"But if we get to a point when the club decides it's a good deal for everyone then that's what it is. We have players ready in place to come in and take the mantle."

Latics are not the only club to have been linked with Fraser, with Championship new-boys Hull City also strongly interested, and Barnsley reportedly monitoring the situation.