The Latics squad is regrouping after suffering a bump in the road at Port Vale last weekend

Matt Auffrey:

It’s always interesting to note how dramatically perspective can shift after just one losing result. All of a sudden, we are no longer the team that recently went nine matches unbeaten across all competitions, but rather, the team that has only won one of its last eight away fixtures within the league. There’s no question our first half performance at Port Vale last Saturday was poor. From the very first kick, the Valiants took control of the match and dominated in a manner that could’ve easily produced four or five goals by half-time. We had been outclassed in every phase of the game. Credit to Shaun Maloney for making the necessary substitutions that allowed us to battle our way back into the match during the second half. After Charlie Wyke’s 77th-minute equaliser, there was every reason to believe we would be the team who would grab a late winner, based on all of the momentum we had built leading up to the goal. However, just minutes later, Vale would take advantage of the referee swallowing his whistle on a blatant shirt tug in the middle of the pitch, and then catch us on the break to score the winning goal from a 20-yard effort on target. We simply did not have enough left in the tank to snatch a consolation point. The improved second-half performance eased the sour taste of a loss at full-time, but it also only increased the urgency of securing a positive result this weekend. Our next away trip will see us take on a side who are assuredly more desperate for a three-point return than Latics. Reading have been deducted points over three consecutive seasons due to ongoing financial issues, and find themselves only above Cheltenham in the league table as they enter this Saturday’s match with just 15 points. Their funding/ownership problems are very reminiscent to struggles we dealt with earlier in this calendar year, and should only serve as another reason for gratitude that Mike Danson saved our club last June. Yet, they were given a lifeline by the EFL on Tuesday when it was announced that only their owner, Yongee Dai, would be fined for recently failing to deposit 125 per cent of the club’s forecasted wage bill in a designated bank account, and that the club would not punished with an additional points deduction. While the punishment is a step in the right direction for the game itself, it is a slap in the face to Latics, who were last deducted points at the end of May for an identical infraction. Nonetheless, while most of our fanbase would probably like to see Reading’s situation stabilise over the long run, there is no reason to show mercy on Saturday. We’re only seven points above the relegation zone and cannot afford a large dip in form - especially with a crucial month of January approaching. Despite the disappointing result at Vale, it was encouraging to see Chris Sze score his first league goal for the club along with Wyke scoring his first league goal since September. They are two players who could play a big role in our attack over these next few weeks, with Thelo Aasgaard and Martial Godo still out with injuries and Josh Stones on a one-month loan at Oldham. A win on Saturday could further boost the Christmas spirit and create an even more lively atmosphere for Derby’s visit to the DW on Boxing Day. Let’s hope we have three points waiting for us under the Christmas tree when we return to Wigan. It’d be a small gift that would provide a good bit of cheer for a club that has suffered through a very difficult 2023. Merry Christmas to ‘Tics around the world!

Substitute Charlie Wyke had levelled the scores 2-2 at Vale Park

George Chilvers:

Snatching defeat from the jaws of a potential victory is such a Latics thing. Of course, going two down on Saturday was far from ideal, but at least we showed heart through the substitutes and nearly got there, only to slip Devon Loch-esque (ask your dad) on the home straight. But that's this season all through, isn't it? I won't join in the raging social media anger about the treatment Reading have received compared to ours, but it doesn't seem right, does it? I should make it clear I don't want Reading or any other clubs being deducted points because of the actions of dodgy owners, but our multiple points deductions just don't sit well. A busy festive period lies ahead, and we could enter 2024 in a comfortable position that will see us through. And then on to transfer window opening which, even though we are in an embargo situation, can still liven up the day with loans, freebies, and departures. Hopefully it will be a time to reshape rather than completely rebuild. And of course there's THAT game ahead. I have a little feeling in my bones we could just do it, but who knows? And so with a brief resume, with no midweek game this week, I wish you and yours a very Happy Christmas and New Year.

Colin Garner:

Firstly...Merry Christmas to everyone, hope it's enjoyable as can be, but please be mindful of those less fortunate. Well, we were poor against Port Vale, weren't we? Not the result we wanted, but it's not the end of the world, is it? It's only football. I was quite surprised to see Josh Stones go out on loan to Oldham if I'm being honest but, if it helps with his development, I'm all for it. Because from what I've seen of him so far, he's going to be a great player, and I'm made up for him scoring on his debut. And well didn't we have a meltdown over the Manchester United ticket situation. I personally don't have any issues with how it panned out, but I can understand why others weren't best pleased. What we need to realise, and I know not everyone will agree, is that football is a business, the club has to do what is best for them, not for me, not for you. Cue the 'football is nothing without fans'. We need to understand these measures won't be taken lightly and, as stated at the beginning of the new era, we are aiming for sustainability. Surely this will help towards that? I often get accused of being a 'Happy Clapper', but I don't care to be honest. There's worse things in life going on, let's just suck it up, pack the DW fortress, and back Shaun and the boys. They've been there for us, we need to be there for them. It's going to be a busy festive period for the team with games against Reading (who, I must add, I feel sorry for at the minute) and Derby. Good luck to the boys in these games, get the results we can, and switch off and enjoy what time you can with your families over this period. I would also like to give a shout out to the Supporters Club, the Heritage Project and the Community Trust, as some of the things going on behind the scenes is second to none, it's for the good of the club and fans, so be patient. This 'Happy Clapper' is off now the spend quality time with the family so I sign off with wishing you all a Merry Christmas and see you in the New Year. If anyone struggles at this time of year, then please feel free to reach out to me, whether through social media or WhatsApp. You don't have to be alone!

On another day could - should - have been the match winner

Ed Bazeley:

Firstly, last Saturday's result was poor, and something which Latics can certainly not shy away from. But during the match itself, the Tics did not become overly disheartened by a 2-0 deficit, and did well to claw the scoreline back to 2-2. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Port Vale managed to find a winner. But there are certainly plenty of positives to take from Latics' performances of late, and it shouldn't be forgotten that prior to the Vale loss, Latics managed an unbeaten run of nine games in all competitions. Also, Chris Sze's first League One goal is something which should be celebrated by all associated with the club, while it is a definite positive Charlie Wyke got himself back among the goals. Gaffer Shaun Maloney was also correct to point out Vale are actually a good side, and are in a false position by languishing in lower mid-table. Their recent run to the League Cup quarter-finals demonstrates how dangerous they can be, as does their victory over a strong side such as ourselves. Unusually for Latics, compared with recent years, our home form is significantly better than our away form. But there are very few better opportunities to pick up an away win than the visit to Reading we face on Saturday. Have a nice Christmas everyone. On a Latics note, it cannot be worse than last year's festive period, in which we lost 4-1 three games on the spin.

Tony Moon:

31 points from 21 games...decent goals scored/conceded/difference...to all effects and purposes, we’ve the stats of a team in 10th place...Won, won, won, won, lost, won, won, drew, won, drew, won, won, won, drew, lost...get over it.

