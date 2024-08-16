Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our panel of Wigan Athletic experts reflect on the opening two games of the new season, the departure of Charlie Hughes, and look ahead to Reading.

Matt Auffrey:

Our first two competitive matches of the new season are in the books. If any positive outcomes have come from two losing results, it’s that there has been no masking of the areas needing improvement within the squad. We have yet to score a goal from open play and have seen our level of play fade in the second halves of both matches against Charlton and Barnsley. We’ve conceded two very preventable goals and have squandered a handful of very good scoring chances. Losing Tuesday evening’s penalty shootout by a 4-2 margin only added salt to the wound.

We were given little time to lament our exit from the Carabao Cup when news of a bigger departure was announced by the gaffer during a post-match interview. Shaun Maloney announced that a bid had been accepted for Charlie Hughes, which added some closure after weeks of speculation regarding the star player’s pending departure. Losing Charlie Hughes is a bittersweet affair as he was very much the ‘heart and soul’ of our team for large portions of last season. He’s a dynamic talent that impacted the game in many areas of the pitch.However, the transfer fee we’d receive from his sale would provide a huge boost to a club that has been losing large sums of money over recent years. A portion of that fee would be made immediately available to Shaun Maloney to bolster the playing squad before the end of the August transfer window. I have no question that Maloney, Gregor Rioch, and the rest of our coaching staff know where the biggest holes in our team currently lie, and will maximise the resources available to secure the right additions by Deadline Day.

Shaun Maloney's men travel to Reading this weekend in League One

In the meantime, let us hope that a change of scenery and a trip to Reading this weekend provide the spark that we need to get this season rolling in the right direction. The Royals are seeking their first victory of the campaign and should be eager to reward their home fans for sticking by the team during a very tumultuous period of their club’s recent history. Reading put together a promising performance at Birmingham last weekend and were only denied victory by a late penalty. They will certainly present a challenge for us on Saturday.However, there’s no reason for ‘doom and gloom’ yet, as there were still many positives from our first two matches to build upon as we pursue winning football. If we can find new ways to make things ‘click’ in our attack and can avoid glaring mistakes in defense, I am confident we can leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium in high spirits at full time. This team is still a work in progress and it’s important we give the lads sufficient time to grow together. The season is still in its infancy stage, so let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Let's remain patient that we will see some positive developments - both on and off the pitch - over these coming weeks.

Tony Moon:

One game, just one game, blimey, that’s all it took

To predict that Maloney ’ll be given the hook

It beggars belief, no it doesn’t make sense,

Honestly, are the doom-mongers really that dense?

They rabbit on and on about one shot on goal,

Completely ignoring the game as a whole.

They forget that first Thelo, and then Baba too

Should have broken the net with the chances they blew.

And then all the other blocked shots that don’t count

As an effort on target, they soon start to mount.

But no matter to these men, cos to please ‘em is tough

In their own little dream-world where nowt’s good enough.

And let’s not forget about th’ icing on t’ cake,

Slagging off Charlie Hughes for just one small mistake.

How soon turns the heart of a love unrequited,

They’d be much bettter off wi’ supporting United.

“Th’ owner’s no ambition, he’s sold us a pup,

Cos promotion my backside he doesn’t want to go up”.

Can you believe all this claptrap? Well, actually, yes,

Cos when memories are short, you forget about t’ mess

That two admins brought, nearly down on our knees.

But some fans of ours, well, they’re damn hard to please.

And to cap it all, t’ North End, they get shut o’ Lowe,

That’ll convince some of our lot that Maloney should go !

You can’t make it up, though they do! Such a shame,

After just ONE c£n$0r3d, profanities removed, game !