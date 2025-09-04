Ryan Lowe now has his squad complete for the first half of the campaign

Our panel of Latics experts reflect on the transfer window SLAMMING SHUT and assess the squad Ryan Lowe has moulded for the first half of the campaign...

Martin Tarbuck:

We recently did a fanzine cover which had a smiley face, alongside a miserable face. It felt very relevant given the difference between home and away performances but I am hoping soon, it will become less apt. Don’t get me wrong, I think Ryan Lowe is doing an excellent job. One of his key remits is to entertain more at home, and he is certainly delivering that.

The game on Saturday against Stockport was his first real test, after previous opponents were much weaker, and I feared the worst after the first half. It was men against boys against the Hatters, as their bigger, stronger, more organised team, outplayed us, outpassed us and outfought us in every department.

Thankfully, clear cut chances were limited, and the second half turn around was phenomenal, real bums off seats stuff - or sun lounger in my case. It has answered one of the critical questions for me, namely can we compete against the better teams in this division. It’s a resounding yes based on that second-half display.

I’ve written before about the concern of playing a high-tempo, attacking style, versus the Maloney low-tempo possession retention method. There are still some fans out there who seem to love to treat Maloney as some kind of bogeyman who was taking us down, when we were nowhere near that last season, and the bloke was operating under very different circumstances.

I saw comments online last week against Rotherham, where people were saying 'we’d have lost that under Maloney', when a quick check of basic facts confirms we actually won at Rotherham last year under him. I’d go as far as say we also performed much better against the better teams under Maloney.

Our Achilles heel under him was against the weaker sides, and this has now flipped the other way, given how ineffective we were at Leyton Orient, although Luton was much better. We seem much more consistent under Lowe, which can only be a good thing even if it means, in the short-term, we may struggle to match the division’s big-spenders.

In summary, I don’t care whether our possession percentage is low or our possession is high. But against the better teams in this division, giving them so much of the ball is usually going to end in tears, especially on their own patch. And ultimately, even at the Brick, fans want to see us with the ball, not the opposition.

But I have no problem pointing out the obvious - that it needs to be purposeful possession. Of course, if it isn’t, well those with a chip on their shoulder about our previous manager will just continue to point the finger at him, even though he left six months ago.

The August transfer window activity was pretty decent, and should start to redress this. We have plenty of attacking options, lots of midfield options, we have kept hold of Sam Tickle and most of the solid defence from last year. Plus Morgan Fox looks a solid addition.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one thinking ‘who does this mon think he is?’ lining up to take the free kick ahead of Fraser Murray, before he gloriously spanked the underside of the crossbar. As ever, proof I know nothing and can only offer opinions.

It has clearly been the case that some of the funds earned from Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard have been released over the summer, and Lowe has a much more generous budget than his predecessor. I’m not sure whether Danson et al didn’t trust Maloney, or Maloney had to work under those circumstances (and there’s no way RLowe would have taken the job without budget assurances), but we are in an infinitely better place with a more competitive squad right now.

It is why comparisons between last year are futile, and only serve a purpose for those with an axe to grind, and the same applies for departing players. Ronan Darcy was a cheap option, had big boots to fill by replacing Aasgaard and barely got a chance in his correct position.

Jonny Smith is perfectly fine at this level, but has been a sacrificial lamb because he’s not too good at the ‘back’ bit of the wing-back role, and has been left without a position. Even Dion Rankine...well, it would be hard to paint a glossy picture on his time at the club, but his story is like a lot of players here.

They are inconsistent for months, have one brilliant game and we all get excited, then he gets injured for months (see also Baba Adeeko last season, and so far this season too). I guess this was just the market we were operating in last year, but this year: Costelloe, Saydee, Trevett, Wright, Murray are all significant upgrades, and the views from Plymouth and Swansea fans about Rodrigues and Cooper are promising.

With a beautiful, blossoming performance from Matt Smith on Saturday, and the re-emergence of Joseph Hungbo (both Maloney signings btw, sorry I’ll shut up now) I think the biggest problem now will be keeping the squad happy.

I’m fairly sure injuries will take care of that sadly. For all Lowe’s claims of needing more 'robust' players, I’m afraid injuries are just part and parcel of the game now, given the continual striving to improve performance and push their bodies to the limit.

The days of full English breakfasts in the morning and 10 pints of mild afterwards are long behind us. This probably goes to explain and justify why that midweek team was so young that Paul Hardcastle could have written a song about them. And in any case, we can’t go to Wembley in both the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup.

So whereas it was good to see so many young Latics making their debut, it feels like continued progression in the League Cup (and as always, a decent tilt at the FA Cup) might have to come before this one to avoid an excessive fixture pile up – much as it is a highly accessible chance of getting to Wembley.

With the window now SLAMMED SHUT, we can now sit back and enjoy the games rolling in, and my position hasn’t changed. I think we may get turned over by the really top teams, but should have more than enough to beat and/or compete with the rest of the division.

The play-offs might be something we flirt with, but I’d still say anywhere top half would be a great return in the first half of the season, based on recruitment and as this predominantly new team and style gets more familiar. I think what I mean there is: Let Latics Gel!

Matt Auffrey:

The summer transfer window only closed a few days ago, but all signs point towards our business dealings leading to improved performances on the pitch.

Ryan Lowe was able to strengthen every position group within the squad over the past few months. Several figures who featured prominently last campaign, specifically Jonny Smith and Jon Mellish, have gone on loan to gain more playing time in League Two, while other young players, such as Dion Rankine and Josh Robinson, have departed the club for good.

One of the main talking points over the past several weeks has been the stark contrast in the profile of players we have secured this summer compared to last summer under Shaun Maloney. Our 2024 summer additions were largely unproven - many of whom arrived at the Brick having little to no first-team experience at this level.

Our recruitment policy focused on giving young players an opportunity to realize their untapped potential by providing a fast track to playing time. As a result, our inexperienced midfield struggled to control games, our inexperienced strikeforce struggled to score goals, and we were forced to rely heavily upon our backline to limit goals and grind out results.

Finishing the campaign 15th in the league table as the lowest scorers in the divisions was a fair reflection of our overall struggles last season. Fast forward to this past August, and it is obvious our new players are ready to make more immediate contributions.

Christian Saydee is bullying defenders and has found the back of the net several times already. Dara Costelloe and Paul Mullin have both created a wealth of scoring chances which should, hopefully, result in more consistent goals between the pair. Callum Wright and Ryan Trevitt are slowly becoming stalwarts in the middle of the pitch, while Morgan Fox has seamlessly settled into the back three of our defence alongside Jason Kerr and Will Aimson.

Not much needs to be said about the impact Fraser Murray has had on our play through the first month of the season. If you didn’t believe in the idea of ‘wing-backs’ prior to the start of the campaign, watching him fly up and down the right flank surely will have convinced you otherwise after a short period of time.

Finally, new-boy Ollie Cooper has the potential to be a season-defining signing, based on his pedigree as an exciting young player with over 100 Championship appearances at age 25. The common theme between all of these recent additions is they come to Latics with the necessary experience and individual accolades to hit the ground running with our group right away.

The first month of the new season has seen us establish stellar home form, which in turn, has allowed us to advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a winnable home tie against Wycombe set to take place in a few weeks. We have also firmly positioned ourselves in the league’s mid-table through six matches.

It’d be fair to say our performances have largely outpaced our results. If this trend continues, we should expect our points-per-game mark to increase from 1.33 to at least 1.5 by the end of September. In a welcomed turn of events, we will not fall victim to the first international break of the season and will allow our fans a proper away day in Lincolnshire this Saturday.

Lincoln have proven to be a tough opponent in recent years, no matter where we have faced them, and this upcoming fixture looks to be no different given the Imps’ positive start to the season (five wins, two draws, and one loss across all competitions). We nearly left Rotherham with our first away win of the season two weekends ago.

Will the fourth time be the charm? Lowe and his team have done a tremendous job putting a competitive squad together. Advancing from being a mid-table side, to being an upper mid-table side, to being a play-off side, will take significant work. However, I can confidently say we now have the right horses for the race. May this Saturday put us all the closer towards hitting our full stride.

Martin Lally:

Last weekend on Match of the Day, Danny Murphy made reference to having the guts to want to win the game, and taking the chances to put yourself out there to win the game. For a moment, I thought he was reviewing Wigan Athletic in the second half against Stockport Country, rather than Manchester United’s narrow victory against Burnley.

Even at half-time on Saturday, I wasn’t disappointed with the performance, and it turned out to be a well-earned point, which should have been more, and a stellar Matt Smith performance. Let’s be honest, they are fancied to be top six, maybe top two...so where does that put us? A horse in the race.

Monday saw the closure of the transfer window, and it’s been crazy with more deals than ever before across the board, and £3 billion spent. What does that tell you about the gap between top to bottom? The overall objective for us was achieved - retain Sam Tickle. Everything else was a bonus, and there have been some real finds.

The front line is regenerated and popping, with the arrivals of Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin and Dara Costello, I honestly believe we will score a multitude of goals this season, and they will all have critical spells. But arguably for me the two best finds have been Morgan Fox and Fraser Murray. Fox has brought a Championship standard to the backline, while Murray has been a revelation. I'm not really certain why others higher up weren’t in for him!

Ryan Trevitt has also been outstanding and has brought the composure to the Latics midfield that has maybe been missing since the departure of Sam Morsy. Callum Wright grows each game, his work rate off the ball on Saturday was exceptional, we just need him influencing the game also.

I really wish Isaac Mabaya could have stayed fit, and it’s really sad to see him leave the club when I believe he could have been key for us. Sad also to see Jonny Smith go out on loan, but definitely for the best. To be in Ryan Lowe’s team, you need to be an old school winger and be able to beat a man. Jonny is much stronger when cutting in and causing damage, but it doesn’t fit this system.

Josh Robinson looked like an exciting signing in January, but we never saw him, which was a real shame. Hopefully he can get his career back on track. And despite a man-of-the-match performance at Blackpool last season, I can see why Dion Rankine has been released.

I have to say I was shocked to see three more players come in, and there was a moment of panic when we signed Toby Savin...the fear that maybe someone had snuck in for Tickle! Let’s be honest, some big Premier League clubs could do worse than Sam at the minute - and have worse - but Savin brings good experience in reserve.

Ollie Cooper was chased heavily by Plymouth but chose us instead, and comes with nothing but good comments from the Swansea faithful, while the late signing of Raphael Borges-Rodrigues is exciting as apparently he had goal involvements in Coventry's recent thumping of QPR. I mean, what has happened there? It can only be of benefit to the Tics.

Window closed, time to settle, still tough games ahead, I pen this week sat waiting in the DW to watch the young Tics start our Vertu Trophy campaign against Salford prior to a night shift...I mean, what is life if it’s not full of Wigan Athletic? UP THE YOUNG TICS!

Mick Aspinall:

We’re one month into the season, and it feels like the close of the transfer window means the season can finally begin. Now - and a bit of an obscure musical reference incoming - the whole palaver reminds me of the Cake song: 'The Distance'.

For the uninitiated, it starts, 'Reluctantly crouched at the starting line, Engines thumping and pumping in time, The green light flashes the flags go up, Churning and burning they race for the cup', and that reminds me of how we’ve kind of been waiting for the true start to the season.

For the last month, we’ve been breaking ourselves into the season, the team now taking on Ryan Lowe’s philosophy, new players are gelling, and the squad is building its fitness week by week. I, and other contributors, used a roller-coaster analogy recently, describing the season thus far, but now all transfer business is done? Well, the green light is on and the flags are well and truly waved as we now crack on with our new squad.

The recruitment this summer has seen many new faces coming in and, in fairness, is our third consecutive summer rebuild. There was anticipation to start with. Then as the signings came in, there were the rumblings of a buzz, especially as we signed three out-and-out strikers. There was a recruitment lull as the season began in early August, and then a flurry of additions on the final day of the window.

I’ve always been optimistic when new signings have come in, even last season when, let’s face it, recruitment wasn’t great. That said, this year financial shackles seem to have loosened a little more, and our newcomers genuinely seemed destined to improve the squad.

All three forwards look to be bringing something new to our attack, and our midfield has been well bolstered. All the pre-deadline day signings look comfortable playing in the system Lowe has applied, and I believe we can only get stronger and more consistent as the season progresses.

The only disappointment is the injury to Isaac Mabaya, who I thought had the potential to do very well this season. We all know, though, that so many ins means there’s going to be outs. Good luck to all those who have departed this season - some of whom will be back and looking to be part of things next season, some who may not have left on permanent deals, but we sense won’t be a part of the team going forward, and some who have left for pastures new.

I believe we’ve recruited positively, started fairly decently, and maybe just maybe - after a little churning and burning - we could be in a race for the cup! Stay classy, Tics.

Billy H:

Well Saturday and the transfer window both seemed to be a tale of two halves.

Firstly, Saturday against Stockport was definitely a game of two halves. In the first half, we struggled to get to grips with Stockport, where Norwood and Wootton were running the show, outplaying our midfield, and had us chasing shadows at times.

Cue the second half and the introduction of Matt Smith, who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and stamped his mark, pinging some lovely balls, some excellent passes, along with some tough tackling. He's like a new signing and, if he stays fit while contributing to the team like he did on Saturday, his value will only increase. That second half was a joy to watch and we were certainly more than worthy of all three points against a team who will be there or thereabouts in the promotion race.

Secondly, onto the transfer window, and I also thought this was a tale of two halves. The first half of our transfer window seemed to be ticking all the boxes in the type of player and positions we needed to fill, some good solid signings in Saydee, Costelloe, Mullins and Fox, not to mention the unearthing of what could be a diamond signing in Fraser Murray - in my opinion, the best signing we've made in a few years, and hopefully he's with us for a few seasons to come. What looked like a good loan signing in Isaac Mabaya will go down as 'what might have been', and a 'we will never know how good he could have been'...shame really.

As to the second half of our transfer window - now known as Transfer Deadline Day - it appears to have been a good finish, with a few unknown additions in the form of Cooper from Swansea and Rodrigues from Coventry who, according to their fans, it's puzzling as to why he's not playing for their first team.

Added to that is the fit-again Matt Smith who, if he can stay fit and put in the same type of performance he did against Stockport, will be as good as a new signing. All in all a good transfer window, making us a team with pace, plenty of attacking intent and, with the new boys, a steely midfield, capable of controlling the game. We now appear to be a stronger, more in-depth team, with competition for first-team places to keep the players on their toes.

As with all transfer windows, there are some we have to say goodbye to, and sorry to see Jonny Smith go, as he gave us some magic moments and goals. But sadly he doesn't seem to fit into Lowe's plans, as was the case with Mellish and Darcy. I wish them all well and hope they progress at their new clubs.

Hopefully now Lowe can crack on with the squad he has, get us firing on all cylinders, and get us climbing up the league, and who knows....the play-offs, and possibly pro ...no, I won't jinx us.