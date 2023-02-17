These Latics fans at Bristol City went home happy with a point

Caddy from the 5:

'And now you're gonna believe us...the Blues are going up!' Now I'm not getting carried away with Shaun Maloney's start but we're 17 points off the play-offs and ONLY 39 points off Burnley, it's still mathematically possible, so I don't see any reason not to catch them now the sexy Tics are purring! Back on Planet Earth, it's been a very good start by Shaun, instilling a belief in the team that had lost its way to put it mildly. The fighting spirit is back and, more importantly, the togetherness with each other seems back. Of course we're still right among the dregs of the division, but things are looking a hell of a lot better than they have been. We're a lot more disciplined as well, no doubt a Graham Barrow influence...nobody's answering him back! Well, bar McClean, he just wants to fight on the pitch more than that Chelsea fan last week at West Ham...but with hopefully a better outcome! The one shining light from Kolo's manure, sorry tenure, is the second coming of Christ in Tiehi. He's gonna be some player, him, hopefully we can tie him down and sell him to Manchester City next year for the world's first billion pound fee. He's a joy to watch and I think it's rubbing off on Power, who has definitely upped his game and seems on his toes again. A tough test comes this weekend with the Norwich fanbase, who wear their club tops more than Newcastle visiting the DW Dome. I hope Delia turns up and knocks us a decent pie up, and we're expecting even more tales about Bayern Munich than the bores from Horwich. Mind you at least Norwich beat the Germans... This will be Maloney's biggest test so far I'd say, so I'd be quite happy with only a 5-0 win, they're no pushovers these men. Next weekend sees us heading for Deepdale, and hopefully a great away following will get there by any means necessary, seeing as there's no trains on again. I'm looking into borrowing donkeys off the Bolton folk to get there, they won't need their favourite mode of transport, they're at home in Division Three. A final mention goes out to the tenants of ours, who get their season underway this weekend (att: 27,984), I'm sure we'd all like to wish them a very prosperous....who am I kidding, I hope they get beat every week and twice on Tuesdays! Right, I'm off to Christopher Park with my tannoy and a crate of 'Bow...altogether now: 'You put your left leg in...'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statto

Hello the new Wigan Athletic - belief, pride, fight, organisation, never-say-die attitude. Before getting carried away, the three games Shaun Maloney’s sexy Tics have played haven't been what you call ‘easy on the eye’ football. But he told us not to expect that, because it's a fight until the end of the season. On the Huddersfield game, one pinpoint corner was all it took to win the game, plus a clean sheet. Bristol City away on a Tuesday night – on a nine-game unbeaten run – and going behind towards the end of the first half. Four weeks ago, that would have ended in a four or five-goal defeat. Not now! Three subs on at half-time and we battle back for a point – great work by all. So three games and five points is a great start, but it’s only a start. Let's make the DW rattle like it did late on against Huddersfield from the start against Norwich. Stay safe.

Martyn Bowen:

There is a well-worn phrase that a week is a long time in politics, well that can also be applied equally to Championship relegation dogfights. In the last week, under the impressive leadership of Shaun Maloney, the real Wigan Athletic have finally shown up...and by God, haven’t we missed them? A team that fights, works for each other, is organised, gives maximum effort for the supporters, and defies the odds time and again. In my opinion, Maloney has not put a foot or a word out of place since he arrived. He is bullish and upbeat, but realistic about the challenges we face, and the huge strides and improvements that must still be made if we are to survive and then hopefully thrive in the Championship. Regardless of whether we stay up or not - and let's be honest, who doesn’t enjoy the ups and downs of the emotional relegation battle rollercoaster? - at least we now know there will be no lack of effort or application from the manager or players in trying to do so...and that will do for me Some strange things happened on Saturday. For a start, I woke up and was actually looking forward to attending the match for the first time in weeks, and wasn’t going out of a sense of duty! The first half was one of the most forgettable halves of football you will ever see between two struggling teams. But what happened in the second half was fantastic. There was no moaning or groaning from the stands, the supporters stayed with the players, and the reward was a priceless late bullet header by Jack Whatmough. He is not called 'Super Jack' for nothing! On moments like this, the narrative of a season can change, and let's hope this was the lift off moment in our battle to avoid the drop. Who could not have been enthused by the Shaun Maloney 'hokey cokey' rendition at the end? No doubt all those of us who were lucky enough to watch Shaun play were telling those not old to remember how good a player our new manager was for us, and taking a trip down Memory Lane in the process. If you didn’t have spring in your step on the way out of the stadium on Saturday, then you must have a heart of stone. With three unbeaten games played under Maloney, and five points gathered including two clean sheets, there is plenty of optimism going into the vital game on Saturday against Norwich. We have improved dramatically in defence, but clearly our attacking play is still very much work in progress. It will be very difficult to beat Norwich but, if the players show the same desire and motivation as they did against Huddersfield, anything is possible. We certainly have a better chance than we did a week ago, that’s for sure. Up the Tics!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Auffrey:

Three unbeaten: two words so foreign to our fanbase that they might as well be Cantonese. Our last (and only other) three-match unbeaten streak this season came over five months ago. It feels like five years’ worth of events have happened over that timespan. Taking five points from the first three matches of the Shaun Maloney era certainly constitutes riding the wave of a ‘new manager bounce’, but given how poor we once were, the bounce feels much more like a leap. Our midweek draw at Bristol City showed this team is not just hanging by a thread and snatching results, but rather improving their comprehensive performance and showing signs of being a competitive Championship outfit for the duration of this campaign. We looked dramatically better in the middle of the pitch with Max Power and Christ Tiehi continuing to strengthen their partnership. We’ve also conceded just one goal over the last 270 minutes of play. Maloney has shown the ability to make bold changes mid-match when the game has called for it. He has delivered in every area that he initially emphasised several weeks ago during his first interview. There is every reason to believe we will continue to control larger portions of each coming match, produce more clean sheets, and create more goal-scoring opportunities. We’ll need every bit of positive energy and team cohesion to be on full display for another massive fixture against Norwich this weekend. The Canaries have been the definition of ‘boom or bust’ during this first month-and-a-half of the new calendar year. They’ve won four matches, lost three, and drawn zero. They’ve scored at least three goals in each winning effort (with two of those being four-goal performances) and have been held scoreless in each defeat. While they currently sit outside the play-off places, they possess as much firepower in their team as any other promotion-contending squad. Point being, this Saturday’s match will be as tough as any other remaining fixture over the final third of the season. Regardless of what the bookies say, this is not the time to bet against our lads. There’s a special buzz surrounding this club that has the potential to produce some real magic. It’s the type of magic that propelled us to a League One title fresh out of administration, allowed us to ‘slay the giant’ multiple times in the FA Cup, and helped us pull off some stunning survival feats when relegation seemed all but guaranteed. We’ve broken our extended winless streak and have pulled ourselves out of the league’s cellar. There is still much work to be done to get to where we want to be come May, but every step forward is an important one. There’s nothing more dangerous in the EFL than a ‘Tic with a bit of belief. Let’s keep the spirits high and push the lads to three points this weekend.

Emma Peters:

Latics recorded their first win since October at home against Huddersfield on Saturday when brick wall centre half Jack Whatmough headed home a James McClean corner in the dying stages to nick all three points. With any sort of celebrations few and far between recently, it was nice to go away from a game feeling optimistic, a thought seemingly echoed by the staff and players when it was announced that, with only a few months left of his current contract, the matchwinner had put pen to paper to keep him at the DW until the summer of 2025. A welcome bit of business after the crushing confirmation that Martin Kelly will be unavailable for the remainder of the campaign as he awaits surgery on a season ending ACL injury. He joins Jason Kerr, Omar Rekik and Joe Bennett on the sidelines, although there is potential for the latter pair to be reintroduced in the coming weeks. The bright spark in the midst of Latics’ growing defensive injury list has been the return of Tom Pearce. The young left back has been widely criticised after enduring a ‘bad’ season in the run up to the League One title, despite managing to record seven assists from 25 appearances in all competitions. But his return to the side as a substitute during Maloney’s first game at the helm was met with general positivity which has only increased with each game. With a bit of luck, he can put the never-ending injuries behind him and stay fit for a while and prove to be as instrumental as *some* of us always knew he would be. Wink wink. Latics were on the road again on Wednesday night as they paid Bristol City a visit, hoping to continue the recent lift in form, and they did just that. After switching off towards the end of the first half, and allowing the home side to go in front from a silly free kick, Ashley Fletcher finally opened his account at the Tics with a scrappy equaliser. Of course he did, I’d only been criticising him three minutes before it, obviously! But that brings five points from Shaun Maloney’s first three games in charge, recording two clean sheets and only conceding one goal. We’re by no means out of danger, but things are looking far far better than they did at Christmas. Off the pitch, I firmly believe that nobody can do ‘social media meltdown’ like Wigan fans. We have the collective ability to blow any and all situations so far out of proportion, it’s genuinely impressive. Monday night was no different, as the latest breakdown ensued over certain players appearing to have blocked certain fans (me included) on social media. I don’t blame the bloke at all, I’ve been critical of his performances this season, among plenty of others. Now, if you’re directing personal abuse, tagging players in posts, etc, then you’re plain and simply bang out of order. But as someone else pointed out, let’s not pretend that paying fans aren’t entitled to express an opinion. Football has a fantastic way of bringing out everyone’s emotions, good and bad, which lead to reactionary comments. You can respect a person for their commitment and effort and also believe they’ve underperformed. You don’t have to be one or the other all the time. And not every situation requires a dramatic reaction. I’ll close this week by repeating one of the best quotes I’ve ever heard: 'Only accept criticism from someone you’d also ask for advice'. And I assure you, not a single player at this club or another is interested in listening to my advice, nor should they be about my criticism. Up the Tics!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Bazeley:

Five points from the first nine available. Not relegation form, by any stretch of the imagination. On Saturday, Latics showed real grit and determination against a relegation rival in Huddersfield Town. Then on Wednesday, we had the difficult challenge of travelling to a Bristol City side who haven’t lost since Boxing Day. Fair play to them for keeping that impressive record intact, and thankfully it wasn’t at our full expense as we were able to come away with a draw and another crucial point on the board. Since Shaun Maloney has taken the reins, we’ve drawn both away matches and won the only home game. That’s all any football fan can realistically ask for, regardless of who they support: Win your home games, don’t lose your away ones. Norwich will likely provide Maloney with the toughest test of his managerial spell at Latics on Saturday but, if we produce another decent performance, anything is possible. I wasn’t at the DW on Saturday, but I understand the atmosphere was particularly good. Full credit to the 'Progress With Unity' podcast for arranging the fans' meet up to welcome the players into the ground a couple of hours before kick-off. I look forward to being in the East Stand for the Norwich game and cheering on the lads. Shaun has got every big call right so far. I can’t have been the only Latics fan who was slightly concerned to see Will Keane and Callum Lang absent from Wednesday’s team sheet, but ultimately it worked as we picked up a solid result. The gaffer’s man-management seems spot on too as, having initially dropped Ashley Fletcher for his first game in charge, he has got Fletch to a point where he has now netted his first goal of the season as a result of leading the line. We are currently moving forwards in the right direction, and it’s good to see. Jack Whatmough renewing his contract is also a massive boost, and it’s really impressive how well our backline has reacted to the setback of Martin Kelly’s injury. Saturday will be tough, but so far there’s nothing to suggest we won’t be up for it.

Tony Moon:

Is it magic? Is it witchcraft? How come he’s turned us round so quick? What’s his secret? Private blueprint? How’s he done this magic trick?Is it drugs? Or summat else, or has he got a magic wand? Cos he hasn’t half improved this team, the one of which we’re all so fond.Cos we were poor, looking doomed, and now he’s rubbing on his voodoo. Him and Graham, (he loves Latics, just as much as me and you do).Abracadabra? Piff paff puff? He seems to have a magic word. It surely can’t just be hard work, cos that would just be so absurd.Same old players, no new ringers, yet we’re picking points up now. Self belief and organisation, plus a dash of Shaun’s know-how.Of course, he’s getting some advice, GB, and Bob? (and even Kendo?). Whoever’s in Maloney’s ear, he’s looking like the Great Soprendo.So let’s rejoice, there’s light ahead, aye, it’s right there at th’ end of t’ tunnel Keep the focus, jumping hurdles, just as if we’re Sally Gunnell.Give Shaun time, he’s shaping t’ team, just like a massive piece o’ playdough. Keep the faith and keep believing, and just remember, … Sin Miedo!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Livesey: