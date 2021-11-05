Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'There are certain other clubs in this division who also have big players on big wages, and big support with big expectations, and time after time, they end up imploding, so money is not a panacea to everything...'

The Latics players celebrate their late heroics at Fleetwood in midweek

Martin Tarbuck:

I see Latics were buying the league on Tuesday again, eh? Yes, that lazy cliché will continue to roll out over the course of the season, not that I heard Simon Grayson say it after the game. The thing is, let’s say the players we have signed are more than adequately remunerated for this level. Surely, if they are “only here for the money” then a 2-0 reversal against Fleetwood with half an hour to go would have simply stayed that way. I mean, why should they care? They get paid regardless. Okay, they might have missed out on a win bonus or goal bonus, but their basic pay is hardly pennies. Newsflash: all footballers get paid handsomely. Another newsflash: that is the way the world operates, people generally exchange their time, skills and labour and receive money as compensation for their efforts. We all do it. And yes of course, we all want to be paid a bit more and paid a fair amount for what we do, but there is more to it than that. If the last 20 months (and counting) have taught us anything, it has taught us that nobody wants to go to their grave wishing they’d worked harder or longer, even if that does involve more money. That money isn’t the be all and end all. We’ve all enjoyed spending a bit more time at home, seeing the kids or family more (or maybe not!) People actually appreciate being treated like humans, and being part of a friendly and welcoming environment. Most employers are now cognisant of that, and if they aren’t, then their staff are walking. Of course, it’s still tough out there for everyone, but an environment where challenges are met together by a team, who are pulling together can master that. If you are in a toxic environment and not getting results, let’s say when you go 2-0 down away from home on a Tuesday night, then you down tools and finger point at each other. If you are genuinely in a positive, supportive environment and working for a great company (dressing room) then you keep fighting and firstly, look to minimise damage and once you’ve fixed that, use that momentum to give yourself an advantage. And boy, did we do that on Tuesday. We have paid more money in wages to bring in better players than many other clubs in this division, this is true. But getting them to play a tune is the most important part. Let us not forget that four of that first XI were here last season too. There are certain other clubs in this division who also have big players on big wages, and big support with big expectations, and time after time, they end up imploding, so money is not a panacea to everything. It certainly helps but you can’t buy team spirit, and as chairman Talal referenced the other day in his big book of quotes, I’ve never seen a bag of money score a goal.

The man fostering that terrific spirit is Leam Richardson. Of course, the knives were out for him on social media on Tuesday again at half time, which is ridiculous given the outcome. Some of our fans just can’t help themselves, and can’t wait to clamber over each other to prove themselves right. Sorry to have to spell it out, but if Leam was sacked tomorrow or found a new job, they aren’t going to be looking for his replacement on social media or internet forums, I’m afraid. They will presumably find another suitably qualified professional with the required experience to take us forward. I know we all like to be the critic, and debate is what makes football the game we love, but some individuals can’t wait to pile on and proclaim we should be doing better, every time we slip up, or even look like we are going to. And, of course they ended up furiously back peddling like a circus clown on a unicycle again on Tuesday night. Have patience. Do I have to use that word every week? From what I saw on Tuesday, we started with the same formation which won us the game on Saturday and, when it didn’t work, we changed it to the previous system, and it did work. That to me, is a sign of good tactics, good management. Logical to carry on where we left off, logical to change it when it’s not working. You can’t always second guess every scenario in every game, or exactly how an opposition team is going to set up, or their line up, player by player. All you can do is adapt and change things and try and find a solution. Try giving the man some credit rather than saying ‘ah he’s realised his mistake, which I could have immediately pointed out with the benefit of hindsight’. In the media, this gets called doing a U-TURN, when in fact it is just implementing corrective action, when things aren’t working, usually three weeks too late where our hapless government is concerned. Anyway, that’s enough of this leadership debate as I am in danger of comparing Leam to the buffoon running our country. Let’s face it, there’s only one badly dressed leader around North West League One, who continues to be the master of continual bluff, bluster and contradiction, combined with a self inflated opinion of his own genius. Well done, correct answer!

Paul Middleton:

Okay, so we’ve all decided that Tuesday nights at home aren’t really our thing. However, barring rearrangements due to our glorious run to the FA Cup final, home midweek games are all but done for now and we’re still top of the league. Yes, the squad has been exposed in some areas in the last couple of games, but we’ve still been good enough to win, and that has to be a good thing. The biggest win, though, came on Tuesday night when we were two down and the manager changed the formation. In years gone by, that hasn’t always been an option that has been taken. Usually, we’d see a simple like for like change, and not really end up with anything different to show for it. Once we moved things around on Tuesday, there was only ever one team going to win the game. This Saturday, we’ve got Solihull Moors in the FA Cup. Normally, we’d probably expect some of the fringe players to make up most of the starting line-up but, seeing as how we have another international break, I wonder if Leam Richardson will leave a couple of regulars in for reasons of fitness or trying something new. Either way, we’re probably entitled to expect a win. So a round one exit it is, then. Given we’d all have settled for mid-table mediocrity this year, in readiness for going up next year, it’s been too easy to slip into the “we should be winning every game by 10 goals” mentality. We haven’t really had too many injuries or suspensions yet, but they will come, and the squad isn’t as deep as it would have ordinarily been. So don’t get carried away, and don’t demand players get dropped, or the manager gets sacked when we don’t win one or two. Even if we don’t go up automatically, there aren’t six teams better than us in this division, so we’ll likely make the play-offs. At that point, we all know we’re not going up, because we just don’t do play-off competitions. But so what? Whatever this year brings, it brings. Next year will be very different again, so sit back and enjoy the ride.

Matt Auffrey:

My head was in my hands. If there was ever a moment where I experienced a real sense of deja vu, it was right after the second Fleetwood goal on Tuesday night. A series of flashbacks from recent midweek fixtures began to appear: Max Power’s own goal against Wednesday, the missed foul on Will Keane then subsequent goal for MK Dons’ winner, and finally, Lincoln’s Nlundulu getting behind our half-asleep back line to score their opener last week. It was beginning to seem that no matter the opponent, the venue, or who Latics put on the pitch, we were always going to find a way to lose on Tuesday nights. Yet 10 minutes after that Fleetwood goal, Tom Bayliss would find Callum Lang in the box for Latics’ first goal. A sense of hope began to surface. Six minutes later, Charlie Wyke and Will Keane combined for an emphatic equaliser. The tides were rapidly shifting. In the 72nd minute, heroes of new and old emerged as Power’s corner delivery connected perfectly with Curtis Tilt’s header to give Latics the winning goal. There was still plenty of time for a Fleetwood response. However, the Latics defence didn’t allow Fleetwood to even get a sniff at goal as the final minutes passed. The result was never in doubt over the last 20 minutes; we’d just completed our greatest comeback since spring 2017. Leam Richardson made one change on Tuesday when he replaced Stephen Humphrys with Callum Lang. It was a logical choice given Lang’s impact on the pitch so far this season, but it was still difficult to see Humphrys dropped after he delivered a stellar performance during last Saturday’s win against Burton. The gaffer also made just one substitution during the Fleetwood match, but it was arguably our most crucial change of the season. The introduction of Gwion Edwards, a little-used player, and the formation change that ensued were absolutely immense. It was another glaring example of how Leam has prepared our players to come into the team at any time and become an immediate asset. We are top of the league again and the feeling is as sweet as it has ever been through three months of the season. The past week has seen Latics combat injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion to win consecutive matches (in all competitions) for the first time since September. There was little doubt our squad would have their way with many teams in this league when everyone was healthy, rested, and playing in sunny 20 degree weather. The reality is that most fixtures this season will be played under less-than-optimal circumstances. During our recent streak of Tuesday losses, the effort was often there, but quality and cohesiveness were lacking. Fleetwood saw the lads jump over many invisible hurdles en route to victory. The belief and confidence instilled from such a performance will surely pay dividends for the team over the coming months. Latics have turned over many a new leaf during the early stages of the 21-22 season, and this Saturday represents another opportunity to avenge the shortcomings of yesteryear. Solihull Moors will enter the DW with grand visions of giant-slaying as they look to replicate Chorley’s 20-21 FA Cup run that started with a win here. We value the unpredictable nature of the competition as much as anyone, but I don’t expect a shock defeat to a non-league side to become the norm for our club. The FA Cup has brought quite a bit of magic to Wigan over the last decade. That magic all but disappeared one year ago. Hopefully tomorrow is the start of something special - again.

John Eaves:

Being as how this is my first contribution to this august publication, I thought it appropriate to start at the very beginning. It was a cold but bright February in 1963 and I was taken by my grandad, the late Tom Eaves, co-founder of what became Eavesway Coaches to my first match. We played Nelson in the Lancashire Junior Cup and we won 3-0 – which kick-started my subsequent addiction to the Latics. We went on the coach, of course, from Ashton. The coach drivers did not like having this particular job for the coach stopped as often as any service bus, even picking up people outside their door. I remember characters such as Sam Green who had a corner shop at the junction at Bryn lights. Jackie Forshaw and Roy Sutcliffe from Downall Green who often came straight from work. And Harry Hope who, sadly, on one afternoon at Hyde, failed to make it up the incline to the ground. Perhaps their children and grandchildren still follow the team. Many years have passed. I left the area in 1976 and have not had a season ticket every year due to both geographical and family reasons. But after the debacle of administration and the light we are seeing at the end of the tunnel I have bought one for this season, despite being three hours’ drive away. The ability to watch all of Wigan’s games live last season was a big factor in the maintenance of my mental health. I feel the Latics have supported me as much as I have supported them. Thank you.

Tony Moon:

Statto:

Well all now looks rosy in the WAFC garden after a controlled performance against 10-man Burton, then a thrilling comeback at Fleetwood to lift the Tuesday night blues. A real lift in the last few games is that Tom Bayliss is getting better the more he plays. It’s a good selection headache when we have a fully fit squad. Now if we can stop Callum Lang morphing into Callum Morsy on the yellow card front that would be great. An FA Cup tie against Solihull on Saturday and another international weekend gives us time to rest up some players. I don’t want another Chorley but I’m expecting a few changes for Saturday. Stay safe.

Sean Livesey:

Arsenal, West Ham, Chesterfield, Gillingham – a series of clubs you would never normally lump together. But they all have something in common – and after Tuesday we can add Fleetwood Town to that list. All have been 2-0 up and flying in games before Wigan Athletic staged Lazarus-like comebacks to eventually triumph. All of those victories mattered for so many different reasons – the Arsenal and West Ham wins went a long way to helping us retain our Premier League status, while the wins over Chesterfield and Gillingham kept us in the hunt for promotion back in 2016. But what of the 2021 edition of t he great comeback? Tuesdays have been a bizarre outlier in this season for Latics – awesome on a Saturday, like strangers on a Tuesday...the Wycombe and Bolton games back in August the exception to the rule. Since then, be it in the league or the cup, we’ve struggled to replicate anything like our Saturday form under the lights. Many Latics fans would be forgiven for thinking here we go again as Fleetwood scored their second from the penalty spot. But if we’re being truthful, Latics weren’t playing badly, and we had dominated the match since Fleetwood got their first. From a soft free kick that the referee had originally ignored until his linesman urged him to call it back. Latics could have scored three goals in the first half and no one would have batted an eyelid, such was Leam Richardson’s side dominance. A fantastic effort from Tendayi Darikwa followed up by chances from Charlie Wyke and Will Keane that the Fleetwood keeper did well to keep out. The penalty like Fleetwood’s first came out of nowhere, and all of a sudden Latics were looking down the barrel of a defeat, on a Tuesday again. But this side is definitely building something special. A change in personnel, with Gwion Edwards coming on and a switch back to a more familiar formation, was all it needed for Latics to click. Tom Bayliss, who is quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, drove the lads forward and set up Callum Lang for what looked an impossible goal from a tight angle. With one, you thought we may be able to rescue a point, which considering the Tuesday hoodoo would have been welcome. But as the fantastic Wyke produced an amazing assist for Keane to score an equaliser, you sensed there was more to come. As I said earlier, we weren’t playing badly but with Edwards’ introduction we went from not playing badly to looking utterly fantastic. The theatrics from the Fleetwood players had kept the away end busy during the second half. At one point, Fleetwood defender James Hill decided he would have a nice lie down with no one else around him. This coincided with Latics earning a corner, and Hill being off the pitch as it was taken.

Well, imagine my surprise when the aforementioned Mr Hill was stood on the touchline as Curtis Tilt planted a fantastic header into Fleetwood goal to complete a more than deserved comeback. There’s something special about this side, I keep saying it but look how they fought back on Tuesday. Look at how they’ve equalled a club record of consecutive away victories.

Look at how they’ve settled in to one of the division’s top sides in such a relatively short time. There’s a long way to go in this season of course, but how important could that victory be?

Psychologically it’s huge – it means we now sit top of the league going in to the international break. And although Plymouth can overtake us, we managed to make ground on those around us who dropped points in midweek. We also managed to get that Tuesday monkey off our backs, no doubt helped by 1,100 well lubricated voices. We’ve had some great moments under that terrace at Fleetwood – a comeback win at Christmas 2015, the promotion-sealing demolition in 2018, and now this. I do love a trip to the Fylde coast, me.