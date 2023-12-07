Latics are flying at the moment as they chase success in three competitions

Martin Tarbuck:

It has, yet again, been a great week to be a Latics fan, with progression in both cups and a tasty third round FA Cup tie to look forward to. I must also admit I’m not looking forward to playing Manchester United, as it always rankles to see so many Wiganers supporting 'their' team, against their hometown club. How can you be a Wiganer and not be a Wiganer at the same time? Kind of like when I saw the 'Wigan Whites' come to town when we played Leeds. I saw a fella I went to school with singing 'Yorkshire, Yorkshire...how on earth does that work? I know every single one of them has their reasons and indeed, long, generational bloodlines back to their choice of support. But it’s always those of us who have chosen the less attractive footballing option who get the stick for not having more fans. It’s never the people in our town who support - many in the loosest sense of the word - United, City, Liverpool et al, who don’t support us, even though they are the stayaways, not us. I’m sure some of them might come at me for saying this, but I understand the reasons behind every one I speak to...and who am I to criticise? I understand people have a choice. I’m a realist and know it will never change, in fact it is getting harder and harder. The percentage of people who actually physically turn up and watch a football match anywhere declines every single year, at least proportionately. All while Premier League audiences continue to grow around the world. That is where the revenue is, and football - much as we still like to think it is a sport - became a business many, many years ago. And like most industries, a few big, greedy ones at the top hoover up all the customers and the money, while the smaller ones struggle and fold. That’s capitalism, folks. I guess we’ve just got to let the others get on with it, and celebrate being a minority and having the good grace to choose to get behind an underdog instead. My personal hope is a few Wigan based lads and dads, mums and daughters, who turn up as United fans in the home end, enjoy their visit to the DW so much that they might consider returning. I’ve seen it happen in the past, as uphill a battle as it is. All are welcome, and every single fan makes a difference here. Football in the flesh (if affordable) should always trump football on a screen. Enough said, though, because, financially, the FA Cup draw is an absolute dream (ooh spot the delicious irony there!), and it will also give our young squad the chance to really test themselves.

Let’s talk about that squad. It is certainly being stretched, but it doesn’t seem to be showing. We weren’t completely dominant against Stockport, but it was a fairly accomplished performance, considering there were eight changes. I’d usually say it was a young side, but the truth is there’s probably as many Academy players in our first team holding back more established players. Knowing we can get nearly two full teams out is indeed reassuring, but we know injuries are biting hard somewhat. I think it will be the squad size that gets us in the end. I think we’ve all seen, on our day, what this squad is capable of. It’s capable of matching and beating anyone in this division, and ergo, should or could be top of the league. But the squad is small, and unbalanced, and we have no route to strengthening it yet. So I am fine with mid-table this year, even if we end up cursing injuries and running out of steam. Injuries are a fact of life for any football club, and the likes of Martial Godo is a huge loss. But at some point over the next month or so, Matt Smith will return to the fold, and it’s hard to underestimate how pivotal he was. Early season, he looked like the player the whole team had been built around, and he has been sorely missed. It has given an opportunity for others to shine, though, and both Baba Adeeko and Scott Smith have been phenomenal at times. I must admit, with a more established midfield, I thought one or both may have gone out on loan. Indeed, I thought the same of Chris Sze, but all of our Academy players have performed brilliantly this year when called upon. They’ve gone from squad fillers to first-team regulars, having barely kicked an EFL ball in anger before this year, and we have a lot to be proud of here. So, on we go, with Lincoln up next followed by a couple of testing away games. To sit snugly in mid-table at Christmas would be the dream after all the turmoil of the past few years. I know some fans will demand more, but it’s always demanding more that is the downfall of many a football club’s fans and owners. Just for once, I hope this year we can look back and be happy with what we’ve got. Because we’ve got a lot. Whoops, nearly slipped into a bit of Frankie Valli there…

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Auffrey:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past week has given us two flawed performances accompanied with two perfect results. You could critique the attacking opportunities we failed to convert at York, or the conservative nature in which we approached the second half against Stockport, but the only part of either match that truly mattered was the scoreline at the final whistle. Considering 19 different players started either of the recent cup ties, with both resulting in clean sheet wins, it’s fair to say Shaun Maloney is doing something right behind the scenes to prepare these lads to succeed. The reward for our perseverance is a date with the biggest opponent to visit the DW since early 2018. The ripple effects of our third round FA Cup draw with Manchester United have already reached my neck of the woods in New York, where friends and co-workers alike have made mention of the January fixture being on their radar. However, I am doing my best to resist the temptation of looking too far ahead and heeding the advice of our gaffer, who has insisted a ‘game by game’ approach is the best perspective to take. Therefore, we should look no further than this Saturday, when Lincoln visit the DW, which officially concludes our two-week break from league action. If it weren’t for our eight-point deduction, we would be on level points with the Imps going into the weekend’s fixture (although they have played one more league match than us). Lincoln have taken seven points from their past three league matches (against Leyton Orient, Barnsley, and Cambridge), which indicates they should expect a positive result from this weekend’s affair. Despite our unbeaten run now being stretched to eight matches, disappointing injury updates for Martial Godo and Tom Pearce have put a damper on what has been an otherwise upbeat period of time. If there is any reason for optimism, Jonny Smith and Liam Morrison scoring their first goals for the club in midweek shows a ‘next man up’ mentality is firmly in place. Maloney celebrated the fact seven Academy graduates were on the pitch together to finish the Stockport match, and we will need to continue to tap into this young core as the season progresses. Their individual and collective development will not only play a big role in how we work our way up the league table over time, but also how we make it out of this division in the future - most ideally through automatic promotion. With no midweek matches on the fixture list for the next two weeks, there is no reason not to put out the strongest side possible over these next few Saturdays. The competition will certainly step up a notch as we approach the New Year, but our current form should leave us to believe we are well equipped to handle anything thrown our way. I hope for a healthy crowd at the DW this weekend and another winning performance to celebrate. The weather may be getting colder but the 'Believe Bus' is running better than ever. I got a feeling this magical ride won’t be stopping anytime soon.

George Chilvers:

Well, so the Wembley treble is still on. And strangely the League One play-off is the least likely. As we keep saying, a safe mid-table will be fine this year. But we progressed in the Not-The-Pizza-Anymore Cup, despite the efforts of Mr Powell - formerly of this parish. The one saving grace of this competition, in my eyes, is that it gives a chance for fringe players to get game time and youngsters to make first-team debuts without the pressure of a league game. And of course it gives the chance to notch a few goals. I hark back to the days when there were proper reserve leagues, and second string players got game time week in, week out. It strikes me as ridiculous that someone like Ben Amos at most plays only a few competitive games a season. His whole career revolves around training. That can't be right. But hey ho, what do I know? Still, we are safely on course for Wembley (there, that's jinxed it) so all is well at this point. A crowd of just over 3,000 wasn't bad either. Except we all have the feeling there were quite a number of 'Wigan Reds' trying to ensure they get on the database. Lincoln this weekend could be a sell-out! I hope the club sticks a date on the database. That'll show 'um! And yes, Roy Keane, we are looking at you. As for the game against York, it was job done, no more no less. I can't be doing with the 'we should be beating teams like this easily'. Remember when we were the minnows? We always believed we had a chance. But into the third round we go, and as big a tie as we could have hoped for. Yes, there are better teams at the moment, but Manchester United still have the allure. And with their form at present being a bit iffy, and the likelihood they will not play full first team, we have a hope we can get past them, and then it's Wembley here we come. I really need to stop drinking…

Charlie Keegan:

To start this piece, I just wanted to take your mind back to October 10, 2023. On that night, we were hosting Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy (before its name change), and we had just experienced four consecutive losses in League One, scoring just three goals and conceding nine in that run. Dare I say, we were crawling towards the international break in need of a rest and a reset, and Fleetwood would be the final game before that break. At half-time, we were 2-0 down thanks to a Tshimanga double in the final stages of the half. We might have been down, and seemingly headed for a fifth consecutive loss, but there seemed a certain spark in the players when they came out for the second half, and we went on to win the second period 3-1, taking the game to penalties before being named as eventual winners. It was a quite sensational half, and there were mutterings - perhaps more in hope than in confidence - that this team may be turning a corner in performance due to that win. Now, I wanted to take your mind back to this game, as that was 13 games ago, and indeed this team has turned a corner in performance since that win. It is important to remember we lost that first half 2-0...just keep that in mind for what I am about to present. When Latics returned from the international break we faced Exeter (a), Oxford (h), and Shrewsbury (h)...0-2, 2-0, 2-0. Six goals, three clean sheets, and we won each half 1-0. Then Charlton visited the DW. At half-time, we were 3-0 down, due to their brilliance and our inability to match them across all areas of the field. Shaun Maloney made his team talk at half-time, then we went out and won the second half 2-0 and, despite losing the game overall, it was a much better display in the second 45. Next game, Exeter (a) in the FA Cup, 0-2 win again. Peterborough at home, won the first-half 1-0, drew the second 1-1, took the three points. The next three games were all away at Cheltenham, Tranmere and Leyton Orient. We drew each half, either by 1-1 or 0-0, but we picked up two vital league points and won the Tranmere EFL Trophy game on penalties. Fleetwood at the DW, this time in the league, 2-0 first-half, 1-0 second-half, and we put on a totally dominant display. York away in the FA Cup was a tough game, but we got a 1-0 win and progressed to the third round. Then most recently, Stockport at home - the League Two leaders - and we dominated the game throughout. A 2-0 win in the first half, and a goalless draw in the second half. So let's put this run of 13 games into context. Eight wins, four draws (two of which were penalty shoot-out wins), and just one loss. Breaking that down into 45-minute halves, we won 14 of them, drew 10, and lost just two (Fleetwood first half, and Charlton first half). Maloney's side have scored 23, conceded nine, and kept eight clean sheets. Who would have expected this run of form when we were crawling towards that international break in October?

Even though all of the above is a long-winded way of saying how impressed I have been with us over the last couple of months, I think it is important for us to keep zooming out and looking at how far we have come since our relegation was confirmed at Reading last season. These stats highlight the brilliance and maturity that these players, with many in their first professional season, are bringing to our club in each game. To lose just two halves of football in our last 26, with both of them coming in the first 45 before we went on to win both of those second 45s, is simply sensational. Now, Maloney seems a very humble man, and he is always going to deflect the praise onto the players and highlight what they are doing well. However, the club would not be where it is today without Maloney. He has a brilliant footballing mind, a man-management style that is clearly getting the best out of these players, and has brought a positive culture to this club that has swept throughout all departments. When you look at the constraints he has had to work under to piece all of this together, it is a story that needs its own documentary, and that would just be scratching the surface on showing us the behind-the-scenes efforts he has been a part of to put this season together. Our run into 2024 will not be easy by any means. Lincoln at the DW, Port Vale and Reading away, then Derby and Carlisle back on home turf. We have a nice little gap to the relegation zone of six points, but that isn't enough to be comfortable by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, you can't sit and feel comfortable in any position in League One, or else those around you will punish you. We have a long way to go, and injuries are playing a part now, but my word what a ride it has been up to this point. No matter what happens, let's just enjoy it, because this season is shaping up to be one for the history books. Up the Tics.

Tony Moon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three wins on t’ bounce, still in both cups, yet still we have the moaning pups. 'It’s all too slow, too much tippy-tappy, I weren’t entertained, I’m not reet happy'. For some of course, that’s just their way, they like a good moan when having their say. Not top o’ t’ league? Then it’s not good enough. Not winning 5-0? Then they’ll find other stuff...abart which to have a bloody good whinge, though their logic can make you wince and cringe. Though it’s clear to most that we’re on the right path, it doesn’t take very much to incite their wrath. If it’s possible to find any negative snippet, you can guarantee they’ll snatch it as quick as a whippet. But it dunt really matter in the wider great scheme, cos we all know that all of us are living the dream. T’ twin towers o’ Wembley are calling our name, Freight Rover - Autowindscreen - Bristol St Motors, they’re all really the same. And as for the big un, well they give us t’ wrong club, cos it’s City who’s our rabbit, and United a poor sub. But we just plough ahead, wi’ each game in it’s turn, because we’re little Wigan, continuing to learn...continuing to develop, to flourish and grow, so have a moan if you must, but continue to go (to t’ games!)…

Sean Livesey:

One defeat in 12, nine of those wins – 23 goals scored all while a number of our automatic first-teamers are out injured. No-one can underestimate the positive effect Shaun Maloney has had on this football club, from the flames of last season’s nonsense to overturning the minus eight in a matter of weeks this term. All of this done without a transfer budget and blooding more Academy graduates than any other side in the country. It’s now three wins in a row and progress in two competitions that will greatly change the financial landscape of a club still reeling from what went on last season under Phoenix 21. York was an interesting one, Latics went full strength and had to work hard to reach the third round without ever really looking in danger of heading out. Though it was difficult to tell in the ice and the fog, the reward for progression in the FA Cup is of course the plum home tie with Manchester United. After a near decade of facing United (and getting beat) in the Premier League, along with the circus the game would bring to Wigan, it’s not exactly a tie I would relish in normal circumstances. But this season it’s all you could have hoped for. It’s another game for the TV audiences and the money that will bring in, alongside ticket sales and the opportunity to showcase this new Wigan Athletic to the nation, and for our lads who have done so much already this season to test themselves against some of the best. It also means that wonderful goal from the gaffer back in 2012 will be on repeat until kick-off. Have Latics a chance? Well no-one gave us one in 2013, 2014 and 2018, so don’t bet against us again this time. In the ‘what are we calling it this week’ Trophy, a patched up Latics sealed progression to the last 16 with a routine win over Stockport at the DW that also saw the return of one Nicholas Edward Powell. Earlier in the week, both Powell and Maloney revealed how close the former was to returning to Latics in the summer, but sadly the madness surrounding the ownership meant the deal couldn’t be completed. Cheers Talal! No point crying over spilt milk, Powell is clearly happy at Stockport, and it’s meant another opportunity for our lads that they’ve clearly taken with both hands.