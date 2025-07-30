Ryan Lowe is preparing to embark on his first full season as Latics head coach

Our panel of Latics experts return from their three-month summer break full of energy, enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the new League One campaign...or something like that, anyway...

Martin Tarbuck:

I wonder how we’re all feeling on this eve of what seems to be an increasingly earlier start to the season.

I can only speak personally and gauge the views of my cohorts. Hence, I can only conclude that we are feeling distinctly whelmed. Not over, not under, just all round 'whelmed'.

I don’t really think it’s the club’s fault, we’ve just been through so much as Latics fans - over the past few years and throughout all our existence - that it gets physically exhausting after a while.

I was in danger of getting mildly excited when I started planning a few away days, only to find that the three or four I’d picked out this side of Christmas all appear to have been moved to a 12.30pm kick off.

It’s just not cricket, though coincidentally August 2 is exactly what season it is for at least a few more weeks.

No point in continuing with this ‘bah humbug’ theme. If, like me, you’re alive and in sufficiently good health to pay some money to go and watch your beloved football team on a Saturday afternoon (YES, EVEN AT SOME GOD UNEARTHLY HOUR TO APPEASE TV OVERLORDS!) then, we are truly lucky, and moans should strictly be kept to a trivial level.

It is, of course, Ryan Lowe’s first season in charge, and he has received a fair old bit of backing compared to his predecessor, and whacked a fair bit of budget on addressing the lack of goalscorers.

It will be a very different set-up and a very different team that takes the field on Saturday, and overall our business has been good.

But by ‘good’, I mean that it might see us pitching for a seventh to 12th-placed spot, rather than 13th to 18th, based on the squad we have in place.

Although that is just at time of going to press...who knows where we might be by the end of the cricket season...er, I mean, the end of the transfer window.

From my sideways glances on the football socials over the summer, I reckon Blackpool and Huddersfield Town have spent a fair bit.

Them who shall not be named have bought a few and lost a few, ditto Stockport; and the teams coming down will be no pushover.

Luton Town with their parachute payments and the Thelo Aasgaard money (OUR Thelo Aasgaard money!), along with Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle are pretty big clubs for the third tier.

Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient may struggle to repeat last year’s exploits, but what chance Reading and Barnsley come back stronger?

I’m not excusing the owners, management or players here when I say I think a top-10 finish would be fine next year. Anything else would be a superb achievement.

Finishing where we did last year would undoubtedly be considered a disappointment. That is as optimistic or realistic as it gets, and I’m cool with that.

It may not satisfy all appetites, but that is just about where we are as a club, on and off the field. Lowe will no doubt demand a lot more of his team, and push for it, but he’s got to be given time to get it right.

Personality wise, he is a polar opposite to Maloney, who seemed to have the weight of the world on his shoulders at every game.

Lowe is a heart-on-his-sleeve character, who will probably more outwardly and vocally share his emotions, but he seems to be bringing in more characters to put some fire in the team as well as firepower.

Maloney’s strength was that we could outplay almost anyone on our day, but his weakness was that we could just as easily be outfought or nullified by teams in the lower reaches.

This may well flip the other way under Lowe’s tenure - we might lack the quality to turn over the top teams playing a slick, silky passing game (okay, I’ll say it: when it worked), but ideally we’ll get a lot more return against those teams lower down the table, of which there will hopefully be plenty.

It is all conjecture on my part, but I am happy for now, just to sit back and enjoy the show and see where the good ship HMS Wigan Athletic sails to this year.

Matt Auffrey:

Our three-month summer break has come and gone, and if our fanbase can only agree on one single item at this point in time, it would surely be that we are all ready for the return of ‘real’ football this weekend.

Across the pond in New York, I’ve attended a few MLS matches to help fill the void of missing Latics.

Other than catching an uneventful 15-minute cameo from Tom Pearce when his Montreal-based side visited Yankee Stadium, the matches I’ve witnessed have generally left much to be desired.

Since none of our pre-season matches over the past several weeks were live-streamed, a strong urge persists to catch my first glimpse of the lads for the new campaign.

We welcome Northampton Town to the Brick this weekend - a fixture that is unlikely to command a massive crowd, but one that should still be appreciated at this stage of the season for falling under the category of 'very winnable'.

Despite making five new signings, all of which addressed positions of need in the squad, there is still a widespread belief that additional reinforcements are required.

Every position group in the team, with the exception of goalkeeper, has numerous questions regarding who will be our best options for the first starting XI of the season.

Certain players who start against Northampton may be out the door before the summer window closes, while players who featured sparingly in pre-season may become some of our most important pieces for the season ahead.

There is still much that Ryan Lowe along with Gregor Rioch and staff are figuring out behind the scenes for a playing squad that is far from a finished product. And for that reason, a degree of patience is required for the coming weeks.

Yet, there is still good reason to believe this team can pick up the pieces from the end of the 24/25 campaign (where they finished eight unbeaten) and start positively over the first month of the new season.

The strength of last season’s team, the defence, is still largely intact. Our new signings bring a healthy mix of youth, experience, and a strong enough record of goal creation to make the prospect of finishing a second consecutive season as the league’s lowest scorers quite slim.

I also suspect our play in the middle of the pitch will be satisfactory, even if we do see a bit of rotation over this first stretch of matches.

I have seen many online pundits predict we will finish squarely in the middle of the league table for this coming season.

There is enough quality and depth within the squad that relegation is not a concern at this point in time, yet we clearly aren’t inspiring fear within the league’s heavy hitters.

More importantly, this season represents an opportunity to bring exciting, attack-minded football ‘back’ to the Brick after it was so noticeably absent for the duration of last campaign.

If Lowe can deliver progress in this area and consistently keep our league table position closer to the top six than the bottom four, our fanbase should hopefully stay unified in our vision for the club - for the short term at least.

Nonetheless, this weekend brings a clean slate and a myriad of outcomes for how this season can play out.

The New York sub-section of the fanbase is excited to gather for our first morning meet-up in what feels like forever as we cheer the lads on to victory from our bar stools in Brooklyn.

I wish everyone else a joyous day out in WN5. Cheers!

Martin Lally:

It’s always the most exciting time of the season for me as we approach opening day. Because we all get overly excited about the possibility of an extremely positive season, and even the chance of promotion or a cup win of some description.

Unfortunately for me, after travelling to watch England play Andorra in Barcelona and then down to the City Ground for the Senegal friendly, I was certainly ready for a break from football after those two performances.

However, our early activity in the market got me excited for the season ahead, even if work getting in the way all summer has meant zero friendly appearances.

Fraser Murray is already giving me 'Michael Jacobs' vibes - I like the look of him, although a work friend I met from the Ayrshire Roads Alliance Team this summer (season ticket holder at Kilmarnock) suggested he might not live up to it in League One.

My question to fans like this is always: Were you sad to see him go? His response: Extremely! So I’m going to allow myself to get excited on that one.

The striking trio is exciting, with Dara Costelloe certainly looking like he could be the one that really does well. He reminds me a bit of Kyle Joseph in the Blackpool team (and I would have loved to see Kyle return to Wigan last year).

I’m on the fence with Paul Mullin. It’s been hard not to observe Wrexham's rise, but a loan is always a worry when the parent club is a league higher, as we could just become the development area. And let’s be honest, if he’s banged 15 goals by Christmas and gets recalled (if only to be sold elsewhere), the timeline will melt down in 0.01 seconds.

I hear lots of good about Callum Wright at this level as well, so it’s exciting to see how Ryan Lowe sets them up on Saturday for the new term and beyond, once everyone is fit and ready to go.

I’ve always been a 'glass-half-full', so I’m sticking my neck out there and going for sixth place this term. The play-offs is such a lottery that who knows, but I believe we have it in us to push up the table.

There are once again some strong candidates in this division, and the financial power that Luton Town have after a steep decline from the Premier League has to put them in the box seat.

I also like the business that Huddersfield Town have done. They can’t have as bad or unluckier season this time around and, let’s be honest, Alfie May loves a goal against us.

I still think we need some defensive cover and perhaps one more attacking option, and the big one is keeping 'Super' Sam Tickle in goal. But if all that plays out as we'd like, we will have a shout.

This is my 23rd year as a season ticket holder, and I start the campaign on 72/92 grounds ticked off, with only three in this season's League One stable yet to visit. Already they haven’t fallen on great weekends for me, but we roll.

The launch of the new kits was brilliant. The home reflective of the 2005/06 season is a belter, and the away is quality also, I can’t wait for Saturday and have to race back up the M40/M6 to be there, but I wouldn’t miss it for the world... Up the 25/26 Tics!

Mick Aspinall:

Has it really been three months since the end of last season?

The summer period, which used to be a football-free zone from the FA Cup to the Charity Shield - bar the World Cup and Euros - has been slowly eroded so that we now seem to have footy all year every year.

As for this summer's viewing, we can’t not mention the fantastic achievement of the Lioness’s! Back-to-back Euro champions and continuing to set a great example to young girls with aspirations to play football at the highest level. Congratulations!

As for the newly-invented Club World Cup, I can’t say I watched a single second of it. It appears to me that it is purely a FIFA money making scheme, and the qualification criteria is just mystifying!

And so, with all this summer footy as a backdrop, we tentatively look ahead to the upcoming League One season, taking the positivity of our end to last season, and the clear intent shown by Ryan Lowe.

There’s only really two things to ponder in the (not so) off season in my humble opinion...new signings (and rumours there of), and the new kit!

Now starting with the signings, I wasn’t sure just how wholesale the changes would be, as Lowe gets his first proper chance to mould this into 'his' Wigan team. But I have to say that the signings thus far appear to be what we’ve needed.

Three forwards show just how much we needed to up our goals scored, and all seem to have made their contributions in pre-season.

As for what we still need, well I think it’s been fairly well documented - wing backs appear to be one of the most important positions in Lowe’s formation, and it’s been said we need both left and right.

I personally wouldn’t be disappointed if we started the season with Luke Robinson and K’Marni Miller as our left-sided options.

The right side is where I do think we can bolster, as we currently only have Dion Rankine who has previously played that position with any regularity, (albeit with Exeter a couple of seasons ago).

Also, I feel another centre-back would not go amiss. I think Jason Kerr and James Carragher are shoo-ins in that back three, and any one of Will Aimson, Jon Mellish or even Steven Sessegnon could be the third piece of the jigsaw.

However, perhaps another would push those players and give the manager some pleasant selection problems, not to mention cover in case of injuries.

As for the kit, well full disclosure, I’m a blue and white stripes traditionalist! I know we haven’t always played in stripes, but it was the first kit I remember, when we first got promoted into the Football League that always sticks with me.

Ironically, the first shirt I owned was the solid blue, white-collared one, with the big red 'Heinz' logo on the front. This year’s kits have now been released (or leaked) and I have to say, as a whole, they’re not too bad.

The home shirt tribute to our first Premiership season is decent, while the away shirt is possibly one of the best we’ve had for a while. Definitely my favourite.

The third kit is possibly the worst third kit we’ve had since the dreadful white third kit from Leam Richardson’s League One-winning season.

It harks back to those fluorescent assaults on our eyes we had towards the end of our Premier League tenure, the only happy memory being Maynor Figueroa’s goal of the century at Stoke in the orange one!

So the hope is there, and it’s been a steady build over these last three months, which I have found very reassuring.

I feel positive in a not-too-cocky way going into the season, and think we are on the right path in rebuilding our fabulous club, under the stewardship of Lowe.

Right then, let’s get started and enjoy the season starting on Saturday. Be positive, support the team and coaches, don't get too down at any setbacks and, most of all, let's have some fun. Stay classy, Tics!

Billy H:

New season. New players. New hope.

With the new season just around the corner, I'm looking forward to it given the topsy turvy performances of last season, with all the chopping and changing of the team along with the bland and boring negative stuff served up in the guise of football.

I had high hopes for Shaun Maloney at the start of last season, but boy was it tested month after month with some dire performances.

While trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he'd come good (apparently that makes me a 'Happy Clapper'), the inevitable had to happen with his dismissal from the job...sadly, the correct decision in the end.

I guess I should have listened to those who had been calling for his sacking all those months previous...aka the 'Hindsight Brigade', who will always be right, eventually…

Onwards now to this new season, and I am once again optimistic - in fact a little more optimistic - than the start of last season, as I thought we actually looked a more focused and determined team with Ryan Lowe in charge towards the end of last season. Hopefully that continues into this season now he has some of his own signings in the squad.

I've only managed to catch one of the friendlies, at Accrington, which was a game of two halves.

The first half was a bit disjointed, but it was much better in the second half and I was impressed with a few players - Fraser Murray looked a handful and not scared to take a player on, Dara Costelloe certainly has an eye for goal, and Christian Saydee looks a proper handful.

Paul Mullin was a strange one, as the game seemed to pass him by, but hopefully he can grow into the team and give us some goals that we sadly lacked last season.

So with my renewed optimism, I'm sticking my neck out and predicting the play-offs for us...or perhaps I've just had one shandy too much and I'm thinking with my heart instead of my head…

Sean Livesey:

Here we go again! That summer was over in the blink of an eye and we stand on the precipice of another nine months of a season that could mean absolutely anything.

More mid-table obscurity? A play-off push? Outsiders for an automatic promotion challenge? All of those scenarios could theoretically be possible.

It’s going to be a relatively new team taking to the field on Saturday against Northampton Town but, with another four weeks of the transfer window still to go, it could be a totally different side that starts September than starts August. Thus it’s probably a season that any supporter would struggle to guess where we’ll end up.

How do we rate pre-season? Well, incomings wise we managed to get the forward line sorted relatively quickly with the arrivals of Paul Mullin, Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe.

Costelloe in particular looks a real find and can be seen as quite the coup from Burnley. Equally, Saydee comes from Portsmouth with glowing reports, while everyone knows Mullin's quality.

If he can replicate some of his Wrexham form pre-injury we could definitely have an exciting strike force when you factor in Maleace Asamoah Jnr and Chris Sze.

Midfield wise, Fraser Murray arrives but looks to be featuring as one of Ryan Lowe’s wing-backs, while Callum Wright again arrives with glowing references from Plymouth Argyle fans.

Defence is probably where we’re lacking, but the surprise return of a Steven Sessegnon - who looked to be on his way out of the club at the start of the summer - could well alleviate some of those issues.

All managers will want to do their business early and have the squad together for the bulk of the summer, but in many cases it simply isn’t possible.

We saw that more than most last summer when Latics laboured through a summer that brought very little success in the transfer market.

Results wise, wins over Chorley, Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers were mixed with draws against Curzon Ashton in Spain and against Liverpool’s Under-21s in Kirkby.

League One this year will be more of an even keel, with the big hitters of Birmingham City and Wrexham heading up to the Championship. But there’s still some big spenders in the third division, even without those two.

Huddersfield Town seem to have laid out more than most this year with a number of eye-catching signings none more so than Alfie May - a forward we tried to sign before he eventually went to spearhead Birmingham’s promotion push last year.

Our friends over the hill have brought in a number of players, but also lost a few as well, meaning it will be a very different Bolton Wanderers we face in September.

What are the expectations from the Latics faithful this season? Probably far higher than what the club has in mind. But if we see progress under Lowe, and a target to aim for - be that this season or next - I think most will be happy.

Bring on Saturday for the next stop on the rollercoaster!