Who will Glenn Whelan selected to take to the field against Cambridge?Who will Glenn Whelan selected to take to the field against Cambridge?
Who will Glenn Whelan selected to take to the field against Cambridge?

Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Cambridge!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who interim boss Glenn Whelan will select to start against Cambridge United at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Aiming to pick up another clean sheet after his latest shut-out at Mansfield

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Aiming to pick up another clean sheet after his latest shut-out at Mansfield Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Might be in line for a recall with James Carragher only just back from a virus

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Might be in line for a recall with James Carragher only just back from a virus Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Solid display in the week at Mansfield

3. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Solid display in the week at Mansfield Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Latics need a captain's display during this uncertain period

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics need a captain's display during this uncertain period Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glenn WhelanCambridgeTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice