Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Huddersfield Town
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:46 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at League One play-off chasing Huddersfield Town.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Latics will need him at the top of his game at the John Smith's Stadium Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Has nailed down the right-back berth with a string of consistent displays Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Skipper's display required from him against the Terriers Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Will need to stand up strong against a Huddersfield onslaught Photo: Bernard Platt