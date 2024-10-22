Who will Shaun Maloney selected against the Stags?Who will Shaun Maloney selected against the Stags?
Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Mansfield Town

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Mansfield Town

Up the Tics!

One of the few to emerge from Cambridge with reputation unscathed

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

One of the few to emerge from Cambridge with reputation unscathed Photo: Bernard Platt

Deserves the opportunity to put Cambridge display behind him

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Deserves the opportunity to put Cambridge display behind him Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics need his leadership to bounce back

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics need his leadership to bounce back Photo: Bernard Platt

Rare blip at the weekend shouldn't overshadow his fine form this term

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Rare blip at the weekend shouldn't overshadow his fine form this term Photo: Bernard Platt

