Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Mansfield Town
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Mansfield Town
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
One of the few to emerge from Cambridge with reputation unscathed Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Deserves the opportunity to put Cambridge display behind him Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics need his leadership to bounce back Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Rare blip at the weekend shouldn't overshadow his fine form this term Photo: Bernard Platt
