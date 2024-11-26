Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Northampton Town
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:58 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
The newly-crowned North West Football Awards League One player of the year will start in goal Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Put in a solid shift at Barnsley at the weekend Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Will be pushing for another clean sheet against the struggling Cobblers Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Coming in on the back of his best game for Latics at Barnsley Photo: Bernard Platt
