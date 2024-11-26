Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Northampton Town?Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Northampton Town?
Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Northampton Town

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:58 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium.

Up the Tics!

The newly-crowned North West Football Awards League One player of the year will start in goal

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

The newly-crowned North West Football Awards League One player of the year will start in goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Put in a solid shift at Barnsley at the weekend

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Put in a solid shift at Barnsley at the weekend Photo: Bernard Platt

Will be pushing for another clean sheet against the struggling Cobblers

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Will be pushing for another clean sheet against the struggling Cobblers Photo: Bernard Platt

Coming in on the back of his best game for Latics at Barnsley

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Coming in on the back of his best game for Latics at Barnsley Photo: Bernard Platt

