Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Peterborough United!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V PETERBOROUGH UNITED

Up the Tics!

Will be aiming to add to his 11 clean sheets in the league

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Will be aiming to add to his 11 clean sheets in the league

Cannot be left out after heroics at the weekend, could see a switch of roles

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Cannot be left out after heroics at the weekend, could see a switch of roles

Latics will need a big game from him at Posh

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics will need a big game from him at Posh

