Wigan Athletic: Three changes in our expected team v Peterborough United!
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Peterborough United on Tuesday night.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V PETERBOROUGH UNITED
Up the Tics! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Will be aiming to add to his 11 clean sheets in the league Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Cannot be left out after heroics at the weekend, could see a switch of roles Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics will need a big game from him at Posh Photo: Bernard Platt
