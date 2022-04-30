Wigan Athletic title 'dedicated to redundant staff'

Latics won 3-0 at Shrewsbury on the final day of the campaign to secure top spot - and a return to the Championship after two years in the second tier.

It goes some way towards righting the wrong of the club's darkest period, which very nearly had the worst possible ending.

Leam Richardson with the League One title

Under Richardson - and Phoenix 20212 Limited - are back where they belong.

But the manager was quick to highlight the real victims, who he hopes will have enjoyed today's events.

"There were times last season when we needed everyone's support, and we certainly got that," he said.

"None more so than from our own fans, who were there for us when we needed them the most.

"First and foremost, I'd like to dedicate this title win to the fans, and also every single member of staff who was made redundant during the administration period.

"This club has been through such challenging times, and for us to come through it, none of it would have been possible on my own.

"It comes from the support of others - your family, friends, players and the staff - who have all played their part.

"Every single accolade we get, and I get, it's shared among everyone."

Latics have had to contend with outside comments throughout the campaign of their perceived financial advantage, something Richardson has refused to get involved with.

"We were getting compliments - or backhanded compliments - right from the off," he said.

"Even though we started with three players, all we were hearing was how much we were spending.

"But all we ever did was keep our heads down, because actions speak louder than words.

"This game is made up of inches, and margins, and if you work hard enough, believe in what you're doing, and surround yourself with good people, you normally get the right results.

"The league table doesn’t lie after 46 games.