Former Wigan Athletic forward Gwion Edwards has joined Morecambe on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Welshman spent two years with Latics between 2021-23, winning the League One title in his first campaign.

He spent the second half of his second season on loan at Ross County, and has been looking for a club since the summer.

“I'm delighted to be here, and happy to get the deal over the line," said Edwards after putting pen to paper at Morecambe.

"I was asked to come in and train for a couple of days before Christmas, I met all the lads and staff, and had a couple of days training which was nice, and it progressed from there.

"I’ve played quite a few games in my career, and hopefully that experience can rub off on the rest of the group, and help us on the pitch.

"I’ll also be hoping to pick stuff up from some of the other lads on what they’ve learned here and that should stand me in good stead.

"I like to play attacking football, taking crosses and shots, so set some goals up and get some goals myself.

"A lot of hard work up and down both wings and, if I'm assisting and scoring goals, I'm doing my job."

Edwards has made almost 300 appearances in the EFL, as well as collecting nine caps for Wales at Under-19 and Under-21 level.