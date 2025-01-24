Wigan Athletic to make history with Everton next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic will be part of his history by providing the first official opposition at Everton’s new stadium.

The Latics Under-18s side will play their Toffees counterparts in a test event next month in front of around 10,000 fans.

Tickets are only available for Everton supporters.

Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool

A Latics statement read: “The fixture, which will be an unbelievable experience for our young Heatable Latics Academy players, will take place on Monday 17 February (kick-off 7pm) in front of 10,000 supporters at Everton's new waterfront home as part of a series of three test events.

“The test events allow Everton to obtain the necessary licence and safety certificates to operate the stadium at full capacity (52,888) from when it officially opens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

"Tickets for the first test event have been allocated by way of ballots to Everton fans only.”

The game will be of added significance as manager of the Everton Under-18 side is none other than Leighton Baines, who came through the ranks at Wigan before moving to Goodison Park in the summer of 2007 for £6million.

"Tickets for the first two test events have been allocated by way of ballots, which were open to 2024/25 season ticket and hospitality members, 2025/26 premium bars, restaurants and experiences members and shareholders.”