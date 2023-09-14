Watch more videos on Shots!

It will be a place for Latics’ supporters to get together in a friendly, relaxed environment to grab a bite to eat, enjoy some food and lots of fun-filled entertainment!

The Fan Zone will be open between 12pm-3pm, within the car park behind the South Stand next to the bridge.

The DW Stadium will host a Fan Zone this weekend before the visit of Cambridge

Each visitor will receive a free raffle ticket on entry for a chance to win a signed home shirt (before 1.30pm), with a first-team player drawing the winning raffle ticket at approximately 2pm.

The first 100 kids will receive a free ice cream voucher on entry, while locally sourced food and drink will be served from the 'Oh So British Kitchen'.

Two local Northern Soul DJs will hit the decks from 12pm to play vinyl records, while fans can also enjoy a performance from local acoustic artist Tom Byrom, as well as face painting, a gaming bus and a climbing wall.