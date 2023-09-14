News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic to trial new 'Fan Zone' to boost pre-match engagement

Wigan Athletic will be trialling a new 'Fan Zone' before Saturday's visit of Cambridge United.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
It will be a place for Latics’ supporters to get together in a friendly, relaxed environment to grab a bite to eat, enjoy some food and lots of fun-filled entertainment!

The Fan Zone will be open between 12pm-3pm, within the car park behind the South Stand next to the bridge.

The DW Stadium will host a Fan Zone this weekend before the visit of CambridgeThe DW Stadium will host a Fan Zone this weekend before the visit of Cambridge
The DW Stadium will host a Fan Zone this weekend before the visit of Cambridge
Each visitor will receive a free raffle ticket on entry for a chance to win a signed home shirt (before 1.30pm), with a first-team player drawing the winning raffle ticket at approximately 2pm.

The first 100 kids will receive a free ice cream voucher on entry, while locally sourced food and drink will be served from the 'Oh So British Kitchen'.

Two local Northern Soul DJs will hit the decks from 12pm to play vinyl records, while fans can also enjoy a performance from local acoustic artist Tom Byrom, as well as face painting, a gaming bus and a climbing wall.

In addition, the Family Zone will be open as usual between 12.45pm-2.45pm for both home and away junior supporters, with Crusty the Pie the star attraction.

