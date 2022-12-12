Singh Johal became the first Sikh-Punjabi senior coach in the EFL as the Kolo Toure era began at the Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Millwall went out of their way to pass on their congratulations to a real trailblazer in the English game.

Ashvir Singh Johal

The club's Equality Steering Committee chair, Jason Vincent, wrote him a letter on club-headed paper, which was received prior to the game.

"On behalf of everyone at Millwall Football Club, I would like to the opportunity to welcome you to The Den for today's game," the letter read, as reported by Sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure it is a privilege for you to not only be part of Kolo Toure's backroom team, but to also be able to represent South Asians in football at such a level as the Championship.

"As part of Millwall's EDI committee, we strive to enhance our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion for everyone in the game and your appointment can only benefit that ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish you well during your time at Wigan Athletic - except for today, of course! All the best."

Singh Johal wears a traditional Sikh head covering called a patka, and is relishing the opportunity to inspire South Asian and Sikh-Punjabi children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm a Sikh, so my principles, the way I live my life, I follow a certain set of principles from the Sikh religion and that will not change whether I'm in football or not,” he said.