Wigan Athletic: Transfer deadline day live blog

All the latest from the DW as Leam Richardson looks to bolster his Wigan Athletic squad before the 11pm deadline...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:50 am
Leam Richardson

Clock is ticking...

Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:22

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:22

OUTGOINGS?

Latics don’t really have the depth of squad to be contemplating outgoings, but Tom Pearce looks the most likely to leave (if any). Less than 12 months remaining on his contract, he has attracted attention from Championship clubs in the past. Barnsley have been mentioned recently as retaining more than a passing interest. We shall see.

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:04

SELL-ON

Bit of a surprise to see Jamal Lowe leaving Swansea so soon, but Latics are understood to hold a sell-on from his sale last summer. Swansea are looking at a profit of around £600,000...sell-on in the region of 10/20 per cent...not life-changing but it all adds to the pot at the DW...

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:02

MOVER

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:01

PROBLEM

Latics are also in action tonight against Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, so will be looking to get all their business concluded by teatime. Hopefully.

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:00

13 HOURS TO GO

Latics have 13 hours to get done the business they need before the transfer window slams shut. Defence is the priority, with a couple of additions - at least - expected before the cut-off

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 09:58

WHERE WE ARE

