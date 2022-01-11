Wigan Athletic: Transfer round-up

Jordan Jones

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot since arriving from Rangers last summer.

Only six of his 16 appearances so far have come from the off.

Indeed, he's made as many appearances - half a dozen - for his country this term.

Despite that, TEAMtalk are reporting five clubs - Barnsley, Derby, Blackpool, Luton and Reading - are exploring the possibility of a January move.

Meanwhile, Tom Pearce is another Latics player to make a splash in the gossip columns.

The 23-year-old left-back, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, was linked to Championship side Preston at the weekend.

And now the Portsmouth News - sister publication of Wigan Today - are reporting Pompey are also interested in his services.

Pearce is another who hasn't made as many starts as he would have liked.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa has often been preferred there, despite being out of position, while summer signing Joe Bennett is also back to full fitness.

Pearce came close to joining Barnsley last summer, and Latics may elect to take their last chance to cash in before losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Boss Leam Richardson is desperate to bolster his own squad during January, with central midfield and attack the priorities after losing the services of Jordan Cousins and Charlie Wyke.